Packers’ Offensive Lineman Has Strong Message for Bears’ Ben Johnson After His Jab at Green Bay

There is a marquee matchup taking place in the NFC North on Sunday afternoon when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers meet for the first time this season.

It’s sure to be an intense matchup, as the Bears come into the contest winners of three of their first four games (3-1), and the Packers carry a 2-2 record.

Following last season’s win over the Packers in an NFC Wild Card game, Ben Johnson voiced his dismay for the Green Bay Packers with a series of expletives.

Well, the rivalry will be renewed this Sunday, and recently, Packers LT Jordan Morgan shared a message for Ben Johnson ahead of the Week 5 affair.

Packers’ LT Jordan Morgan Doesn’t Hold Back on Bears’ Ben Johnson

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 21: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs past Jordan Morgan #77 of the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field on September 21, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Per Packers reporter Matt Schneidman, here is what LT Jordan Morgan had to say about facing the Bears this week:

“Yeah. I mean, he’s dissing us. He’s dissing the Packers. A lot of people in here, I’m pretty sure, take that to heart. And we got a chance to prove to everybody on Sunday that we the best team.”

LombardiAve.com writer John Sbisa argues that Morgan may be the biggest problem on the Packers’ offensive line, among a group that has struggled mightily this season:

“Reality is setting in. The Packers will not, it seems, redeem the value of the first-round pick they spent on Morgan in 2024. Morgan still has time to prove his worth, but honestly that feels beside the point. Nothing suggests that a turnaround is coming. As things stand now, that fifth-year option the Packers would have to pick up next offseason is dead in the water.”

Well, Morgan will have a chance to put his money where his mouth is on Sunday against a very stout Chicago Bears defensive front.

More on Packers-Bears Game on Sunday

The Green Bay Packers will have the benefit of being the home team on Sunday.

Green Bay is coming off a 17-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but all Packers fans know they will have to play much better against the Bears if they want to capture a win.

The Bears will likely be starting Tyson Bagent once again, as Caleb Williams is still dealing with a hamstring injury, but Chicago’s run game will be the toughest task for the Packers’ defense on Sunday.

As for the Packers, they are still trying to find consistency with their attack on the ground, and Green Bay will need a few big throws from Jordan Love against a stingy Bears defense.