Anew update arose earlier this week in Josh Jacobs‘ complicated legal situation when both the Green Bay Packers running back and his ex-girlfriend, named as ANM, to which Jacobs plead no contest back on Sep. 10, filed a lawsuit to block the release of a video of a domestic incident involving Jacobs and ANM back on May 23.

Judge Marc A. Hammer denied ANM’s request to permanently seal the evidence back on Sep. 24, and the NFL has filed a public records request to get their hands on the video which has not yet been provided.

Jacobs’ lawsuit focuses on the fact that releasing the video could lead to a violation of the victim’s privacy, something that is also mentioned in ANM’s separate suit.

Josh Jacobs’ Victim’s Video Lawsuit Predicted to Successful

There have not been further updates as to whether the two lawsuits have been successful, but defense attorney Drew Davenport, who has been providing intermittent updates on the case throughout the long debacle, believes that according to Wisconsin state law, the victim’s lawsuit “will be successful”, thus blocking the release of the video.

“Either way, it looks to me as though victim’s suit should be successful if I’m interpreting Wisconsin law correctly.” Davenport wrote on Thursday night. “I think there is, perhaps, a way to release the video devoid of identifying factors for the victim, but we can’t judge that idea ourselves.”

However, this does not necessarily mean that Jacobs will return to the field imminently.

Jacobs Could Still Face More Time Out of Action

“What it means, though, is that Jacobs may still be facing a few more weeks of time on the shelf.” Davenport continued on X.

According to Davenport, the NFL will be incentivized to have Jacobs spend enough time on the sidelines as to be seen by the public as taking the situation seriously, especially if the video does eventually end up getting into the hands of the public.

What that number is at this point is hard to tell. And perhaps the more Jacobs and his team (along with the suit of the victim) fight to keep the video out of the league’s hands and the public domain, the more the NFL feels obligated to keep him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List for a longer period of time.

The Jacobs situation does not look like it will be resolved anytime soon, but keeping the video release blocked would certainly improve the chances of Jacobs suiting up this season for Green Bay, even if morally it may not be the right thing to transpire.