Breaking: NFL Remove Josh Jacobs From Commissioner’s Exempt List

The saga regarding Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has taken another turn, and this one seems like it may finally nearing a resolution.

The former All-Pro tailback has been removed off the Commissioner’s Exempt List on Monday, making him ostensibly free to play on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL Set to Remove Josh Jacobs From the Commissioner’s Exempt List

“ESPN sources: Packers RB Josh Jacobs is being removed from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list on Monday. The investigation will remain open for the NFL so it reserves the right to add further discipline if and when warranted. Jacobs is expected to be eligible to play in Week 7.” Schefter posted on Friday.

This comes at the very same time that the league removed Jonathon Cooper from the Commissioner’s Exempt List (CEL), making him also available to rejoin the team for Week 7.

The timing comes just as it seemed likely that Jacobs was going to succeed in being able to block the release of the video of him and victim “ANM” back on May 26 of this year.

Jacobs has spent the entire 2026 season to date on the CEL after he was charged with multiple assault misdemeanors related to battery in a domestic incident.

Six weeks is the typical length of punishment for domestic assault charges, to which Jacobs pleaded no contest to last month, and that is the amount of time the former Las Vegas Raiders running back will spend on the list.

The investigation remains ongoing, as Schefter noted in his report, but unless the video ends up getting released publicly, it would seem that there is a decent chance the RB suits up in Week 7 at the Detroit Lions.