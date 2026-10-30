Josh Jacobs’ ‘Shameless’ Celebration Sparks Backlash

Despite a late, looming comeback from the Carolina Panthers, the Green Bay Packers managed to hold on and grind out a win on Thursday night to move to 5-3 on the season.

One of the less spectacular returns since his six-game spell on the Commissioner’s Exempt List has been that of Josh Jacobs. Although he’s proven himself to still be a useful weapon in the end zone, having gotten into the end zone three times in his two games back; he averaged just 1.9 yards per carry against the NFL’s worst rush defense in Thursday night’s win.

Josh Jacobs Appears to Make Handcuff Celebration After TD

And Jacobs may have ruffled feathers even more upon his return to the team, after he took it on himself to celebrate in a pretty controversial manner.

After scoring the Packers’ first touchdown of the night (the extra point of which was subsequently missed by placekicker Trey Smack), Jacobs held onto the ball and put his hands behind his back for a few seconds in a move that seemed to be imitating that of being handcuffed.

Speculation online notes that this could well be a reference to his arrest back in May on multiple battery charges. The All-Pro back eventually pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property.

Online Users Condemn Josh Jacobs’ Controversial Celebration

Responses to the post had multiple users on X condemn Jacobs’ celebration.

Some even called for, or believe that the league should suspend Jacobs after the celebration.

Whilst Jacobs is off the Commissioner’s Exempt List, he is still the subject of an ongoing personal conduct policy investigation that could result in him being suspended for longer than his six-week stint on the CEL.

Another user suggests that a fine may be imminent, but that it is not harsh enough of a rebuke for the celebration.