Matt LaFleur Makes Stance Clear on Packers Buried Trade Addition

With Josh Jacobs returning to the Green Bay Packers in Week 7, the team decided to make running back Kaleb Johnson inactive. While the initial view is that Johnson has been punished since fumbling in Week 4, head coach Matt LaFleur noted a lot of things go into the decision.

“I think there are a lot of factors that go into whether or not you’re suiting up and getting opportunities,” stated LaFleur in his Tuesday press conference. “When you’re not the starter, it’s where else are you contributing? On special teams, that always plays an important part of it. And then, just making sure that we’re rock solid on some of the pass protection stuff.”

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LaFleur is acknowledging that their third running back is going to have a role on special teams and be the passing-down back. However, he did not mention that Johnson is also behind former draft pick MarShawn Lloyd.

Green Bay Packers Explain Kaleb Johnson Being Inactive

Josh Jacobs was obviously going to take on a heap of the work. Then, Lloyd was the backup over Johnson. Lloyd has been with the team longer and started the regular season ahead of Johnson. However, Johnson started to eat into the share that Lloyd had from Weeks 2 through 4. Then, Johnson fumbled, and Lloyd started to get the primary work back.

Johnson went from 15 snaps in Weeks 2 and 3 down to eight snaps in Weeks 5 and 6. Then, he was inactive in Week 7.

Lastly, as LaFleur notes, Pierre Strong has a role on special teams, and he is the team’s passing-down back. Strong has 75 snaps played this season, and 56 are on passing downs. Johnson has 70 snaps, and 35 are on passing downs. Johnson is an every-down back without a specialty.

So, Johnson being inactive did not come down to the fumble. However, being behind Lloyd is a response to the fumble, and the running back behind Lloyd was going to be inactive. It will be hard to see how Johnson can get back to being active.

Packers Wasted a Pick on Johnson

The Packers traded a future sixth-round pick for Johnson. Johnson is a third-round pick in his second NFL season, so it looked like a good buy-low opportunity. However, he is on pace to finish his second NFL season with 173 career rushing yards.

When the Packers get Chris Brooks back from the IR, they will likely release Strong and stick Brooks right into the lineup over Johnson. Strong can circle back to the practice squad. Green Bay still has contract rights to Johnson for the next two seasons.

So, the team can afford to redshirt him this year with the thought that he could compete to start next season. Green Bay will likely cut Jacobs this offseason. So, there is a chance they can get value from the deal. Still, right now it looks like the Steelers knew what they were doing when they sold their stock on Johnson in his second year.