Packers Dealt Bad Injury News on $18 Million Starter for Patriots Game

The Green Bay Packers may not have one of their top defensive starters available against the New England Patriots in Week 9 amid the latest injury news.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers downgraded starting cornerback Keisean Nixon from a limited participant on Wednesday to a non-participant on Thursday after he emerged from Week 8’s win over Carolina with a groin injury.

Nixon had played through a shoulder injury on Thursday Night Football against the Panthers last week, missing just one snap. His new groin injury, however, could put his playing status in jeopardy for Week 9’s road game with the Patriots on Sunday.

Nixon will have one more practice on Friday to get right before the Packers must determine his game-day status on their final injury report for Week 9 at the Patriots.

Keisean Nixon Has Starred in Coverage for 2026 Packers

Getty Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon could sit out in Week 9.

Nixon has not missed a single game in his five seasons with the Packers. But if that changed for Sunday’s game, it would be a significant loss for Green Bay’s defense.

Nixon has shined in coverage as the Packers’ top boundary cornerback through the first eight games of the 2026 season, allowing 38 receptions on 58 targets (65.5%) for just 8.8 yards per completion and an opposing passer rating of 73.6. He has also allowed zero touchdowns and recorded an interception and six pass breakups in coverage.

Nixon’s turnaround has been a breath of fresh air for the Packers.

While Nixon made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2025, his coverage ability slumped late in the year. He surrendered four touchdowns — three of which came in two games against Chicago — and an opposing passer rating of 113.7 in his final four regular-season games last season. He also allowed four catches on five targets in the playoffs.

A sharper Nixon has benefitted the Packers during their 5-3 start to the season, but his injury could force them to turn to Carrington Valentine again if he sits in Week 9.

Packers News: Several Other Starters Also Out With Injuries

Getty Packers center Sean Rhyan remains out with a knee injury.

Nixon was the only Packers player who saw the team downgrade his participation between the first two practices, but he is not the only Green Bay starter on the sidelines.

Packers veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin missed his sixth straight practice Thursday with the shin injury he sustained when he collided with a teammate’s knee during Week 7’s practices. He is in line to miss his third consecutive game in Week 9.

The Packers also did not have center Sean Rhyan (ankle), right guard Travis Glover (knee) or tight end Josh Whyle (concussion) on Thursday for a second practice in a row.

Neither Rhyan nor Glover played against the Panthers in Week 8, putting them in a similar boat as Franklin as far as their outlooks for Week 9’s game with the Patriots.

The Packers also limited the following players Thursday with injuries: left guard Aaron Banks (knee), running back Chris Brooks (ankle), wide receiver Christian Watson (rib) and edge rusher Micah Parsons — who remains on the PUP list and won’t play Week 9.