Packers’ Keisean Nixon Catches Strong Words From Bears’ Luther Burden III

The Green Bay Packers will host the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in Week 5, and while some names and faces inevitably change each year, the tone of the two annual regular-season matchups between the bitter NFL rivals never really does.

Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III was happy to facilitate that phenomenon during his first media session of the week on Monday, October 5. He first discussed his high-profile back and forth with Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon last season, which has the potential to boil over again this coming Sunday.

“Asked Bears WR Luthur Burden III about his interaction with Packers CB Keisean Nixon that went viral last season and the chippiness that comes with playing in this rivalry,” Nicholas Moreano of Bears Roundtable posted to X on Monday, October 5.

Asked Bears WR Luthur Burden III about his interaction with Packers CB Keisean Nixon that went viral last season and the chippiness that comes with playing in this rivalry. "I mean it's a rivalry game, so stuff can get out of hand or whatever the case may be, so I'm with it… https://t.co/rRC3uUL3PX — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) October 5, 2026

“I mean it’s a rivalry game, so stuff can get out of hand or whatever the case may be,” Burden responded. “So I’m with it all.”

Luther Burden III Says Bears’ Locker Room, Head Coach Ben Johnson Want to Make Packers Quit

Burden also noted how the attitude of Bears head coach Ben Johnson, a notorious villain in Green Bay already given his public disrespect of the franchise on multiple occasions last year, translates to the rest of the Chicago locker room.

“I feel like he wants to beat them really bad, like everybody else in the room, every Chicago fan,” Burden said of Johnson, per Michael Dwojak of Bears Insider. “We just want to beat them real bad and make them quit.”

Chicago will have to do so on the shoulders of quarterback Tyson Bagent this time around, as Caleb Williams remains out with a Grade 2 hamstring strain he suffered 15 days ago.

“Caleb Williams will not practice this week, per Ben Johnson, who still believes Williams is operating on a ‘week to week’ timeline as he recovers from a Grade 2 hamstring strain,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported via X on Monday. “Johnson said Williams is doing well attacking his rehab.”

Despite Williams’ absence, the Bears are currently favored by three points to win on the road, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers Will Not Have Micah Parsons Back in Time to Play Against Bears in Week 5

Meanwhile, the Packers have a mountain of injury issues of their own to deal with, which is a major reason why Chicago holds the gambling edge coming into a pivotal Week 5 contest.

Inside linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is out for the year after tearing his Achilles tendon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. He joins right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele on the season-ending IR.

Meanwhile, running back Josh Jacobs is not back on the active roster yet, as the NFL continues mulling over how it will handle his off-field issues in a football context.

Outside linebacker Micah Parsons will not practice this week either, per head coach Matt LaFleur, which means a return against the Bears is now out of the question.