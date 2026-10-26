Packers HC Reveals Truth Behind Kevin Zeitler Decision

When the Green Bay Packers signed Kevin Zeitler nearly four weeks ago, the thought was that it would take him some time to ramp up and get into game shape. However, after the team made Zeitler active in Weeks 5 and 6, they decided to make him inactive in Week 7. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the benching was more about the numbers around Zeitler than the progress of the 14-year veteran himself.

“I think all these guys are doing a pretty good job,” said LaFleur on the tough decision to sit a lineman. “Getting Banks back was part of that.”

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LaFleur signaled that Banks was closer to getting on the field as the left guard than Zeitler was at right guard. This tends to make sense as Banks is younger and much higher paid than Zeitler.

With Banks in the mix as the depth at guard, LaFleur noted that their other interior depth piece had to have center experience. Zeitler did not.

Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur Explains Offensive Line Decision

“And then you got to have guys that obviously can come in and snap the ball and play center, and we were down to our third center today,” said LaFleur, admitting that making Zeitler active would have cost them a chance at getting through the game at center.

The team pulled Sean Rhyan after just four snaps, and his backup Jacob Monk left the game after five snaps. John Williams ended up playing 58 snaps as the team’s center. Williams had never played center in the NFL, but LaFleur noted he had more experience in his past and at practice compared to Zeitler.

“I can’t say enough about the job John Williams did, coming in in a hostile environment and just handling the operation, the communication,” added LaFleur. “To lose two guys at center that quickly in the game was a little bit terrifying. But I thought he did a really good job.”

Williams also has experience at tackle. So, his versatility shone over Zeitler.

Packers Make Kevin Zeitler Inactive

Now that Green Bay has lost, the team should be getting Zeitler into the mix. They were 3-0 with Travis Glover starting at guard while they waited for Zeitler to get up to speed. However, Glover was awful in the Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions.

He allowed seven pressures and had a 29 pass-block grade, according to PFF. He was practically unplayable. It made sense to ride with the hot hand, but the hand of Glover is no longer hot.

Zeitler has proven he has been ready for about three weeks. Green Bay has a quick turnaround next week. They will face the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football in a game that could have playoff implications.

Green Bay needs to have its offensive line at its best. That likely means giving Zeitler his first chance of the season. After a small setback in Week 7, he could see a big step forward next week.