Matt LaFleur Speaks out on Key OL Addition Making Packers Debut vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers faithful are pretty anxiously waiting for veteran guard Kevin Zeitler to make his debut for the team’s offensive line. The Packers signed the former Pro Bowler to their roster at the end of September.

His debut could come in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears. But Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday he has yet to make that decision.

“We’ll see,” said LaFleur, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “He’s been practicing the last two days. He’ll be out there today. A lot of it is just how comfortable he is, and we’ll go from there.”

If he plays, Zeitler would give Green Bay’s offensive line a significant experience boost. He’s started 213 contests over his 14-year NFL career.

Zeitler made the Pro Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2023 season. The guard also has experience in the NFC North, having started 16 games with the Detroit Lions in the 2024 campaign.

Packers’ Matt LaFleur Addresses Kevin Zeitler’s Status Before Week 5

Getty Green Bay Packers head coach Mike LaFleur addressed whether offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler will make his debut in Week 5.

The Packers offensive line performed better in the team’s win against the Buccaneers during Week 4. Green Bay didn’t give up any sacks, and the Buccaneers only had two quarterback hits on Jordan Love.

Furthermore, the Packers had at least a respectable day on the ground. Green Bay ran for 86 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per carry against Tampa Bay.

But the Packers offensive line is still very much a work in progress. They have some of the worst grades at Pro Football Focus around the league, especially in pass protection. In both Weeks 1 and 3, the Packers pass blocking grade was below 38 (out of 100).

Zeitler has posted strong performance grades in pass protection and run blocking throughout his career at PFF. He’s played almost his entire NFL career at right guard.

Last week, Travis Glover started at right guard. He replaced Jacob Monk, who severely struggled at the position in the first three games, particularly Week 3.