Packers Could Find Trade Market for Week 7 Healthy Scratch: Analyst

The Green Bay Packers had a couple notable health scratches during Week 7 against the Detroit Lions. Despite not playing, though, one of those players could become a trade candidate for an AFC contender.

That’s what CBS Sports’s Zachary Pereles interestingly argued Monday. Pereles named Packers offensive guard Kevin Zeitler a trade target for the New England Patriots.

“A longtime stalwart who was playing solidly as recently as last year, Zeitler signed with the Packers less than a month ago amid major offensive line issues in Green Bay. But he is yet to play an offensive snap and was a healthy scratch in Week 7. It just might not be working out, and if that’s the case, Green Bay could be eager to recoup any draft capital for him,” wrote Pereles.

“New England, with injuries up and down the offensive line, could make sense as a buy-low candidate. Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) is on IR, and Ben Brown(knee) missed Week 7. Mike Onwenu (ankle) is out for most, if not all, of the rest of the season. Onwenu’s replacement, Greg Van Roten (thigh), is also on IR.”

The Packers signed Zeitler at the end of September ahead of Week 4. The 36-year-old brings 213 games of starter experience at guard.

Except in Green Bay, he hasn’t started yet. Zeitler dressed in Weeks 5 and 6. The veteran only played on special teams.

This past Sunday, Zeitler was a healthy scratch against the Lions.

Packers Trade Pitch Sends Kevin Zeitler to Patriots

Getty CBS Sports’s Zachary Pereles argued the Green Bay Packers could shop offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

It’s hard to believe that Zeitler would have any trade value whatsoever. On top of being a healthy scratch Sunday, he’s a 36-year-old guard who remained unsigned for about the first month of the regular season.

Yes, the Patriots didn’t have offensive line injury issues in September. But Zeitler was available to them to sign all summer. New England didn’t pursue that option. It seems far-fetched the term would now.

It’s also hard to project what kind of value Zeitler would even have on the market. Best guess, maybe the Packers could get a draft pick swap, moving up from the seventh round to gain a sixth to give up Zeitler.

In principle, the Packers trading the veteran guard does make sense. If they aren’t interested in playing the 36-year-old, he could be more valuable as a trade asset. It’s just not clear anyone would give up something for him.

Zeitler is a reliable veteran, but in addition to his age, he doesn’t have any versatility. Zeitler has primarily played right guard in his career, and that’s probably where teams would want to play him the rest of this season.

NFL teams don’t typically carry backup linemen who only played right guard. So, Zeitler would likely have to be a starter upgrade for a team to target him on the trade market.

Zeitler has played 216 games in his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans and Packers. His first two games this month playing without starting was his first non-starter situation since 2013.