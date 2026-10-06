Packers Sign Edgerrin Cooper’s Replacement After Achilles Tear

The Green Bay Packers lost arguably their best-performing defensive player this season to-date, third year linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

Cooper has been a standout performer on defense since entering the league back in 2024 after being drafted in the second round by Green Bay.

Prior to the start of the season, Cooper was ranked the 9th best off-the-ball linebacker in the NFL by executives and coaches in a poll conducted by ESPN back in July.

Packers Signing Kristian Welch, Edgerrin Cooper Moved to IR

Having now been moved to injured reserve, the Packers announced who the team would sign to take the 24-year old’s spot on the roster: 2020 undrafted free agent Kristian Welch.

“LB Kristian Welch is back on the Packers roster with Edgerrin Cooper going to IR. Also RB Damon Bankston is back on the practice squad.” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported on Tuesday.

Welch had spent the 2026 season on the practice squad, although he did see himself elevated to the game-day roster for Week 1’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

How Will Kristian Welch Be Utilized for the Packers?

Historically the 28-year old has played just two snaps on defense for Green Bay in just over two seasons worth of action. Almost the entirety of his body of work for the team has come on special teams, with him having logged nearly 1,500 snaps on that side of the ball over the course of his career entering its seventh year in 2026.

Will Welch come in, wear the green dot and dictate plays in the heart of the Packers defense from Week 5 onwards? No. In fact, his most likely contribution will be to replace the special teams work from now-starting linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who will be in competition with fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin for the green dot honor moving forward.

But he does add depth and at least some experience on defense. For the moment, however, the primary backups will likely be ex-Chiefs veteran Nick Niemann and third-year third round pick Ty’Ron Hopper, who saw some limited action on Sunday after Cooper’s injury