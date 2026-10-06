Matt LaFleur Makes Feelings Clear on Packers’ Latest OL Changes

The Green Bay Packers trotted out their fourth offensive line combination in as many weeks in their Week 4 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While things were not always perfect, the team appears to be closer to the line that they want to move forward with.

They started Laken Tomlinson at left guard and Travis Glover at right guard. It was the best duo they had at guard, and in the case of Tomlinson, they likely will lock him into left guard moving forward.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was pleased with the performance of the two new starters after assessing the film.

“I thought they did great,” said LaFleur. “I know they each had a penalty. I know Tomlinson had two. But I thought, all in all, that was the best we’ve played together for one game. It wasn’t perfect all the time, but the thing that I liked, too, was I saw the guys straining up front; there was some physicality that we needed to see, and so I thought they did a good job against a pretty good front.”

Tomlinson is the Packers’ fourth left guard in as many weeks. Glover is the Packers’ second option at right guard.

Green Bay Packers Offensive Line Changes Pay Off in Week 4 Win

Tomlinson had a 59.4 grade, per PFF, which is average. He had a 69.1 run-blocking grade, which is above average. It does not seem great, but he is the highest-graded left guard the team has this year. Aaron Banks posted a 55 grade on 22 snaps. Jager Burton has a 25.6 grade on 89 snaps, and Donovan Jennings had a 39.5 grade on 82 snaps. The upgrade is a welcome addition.

Jacob Morley of Packers OnSI explained the value of Tomlinson in a film review.

“Not doing anything special, just getting to the correct landmarks, and GB hits and explosive (Redmond with the actual impressive block),” tweeted Morley. “When people talk about just wanting competence on the OL, this is what they are talking about.”

Just having competency has gone a long way. Tomlinson will be the Packers starter at guard moving forward.

Packers Have an Upgrade Option At Right Guard

The Packers have four of their spots locked down now. Anthony Belton has taken over right tackle while Sean Rhyan and Jordan Morgan have always been locked in at center and left tackle. Now that the Packers have Tomlinson at left guard, they just need to solidify right guard.

That could come next week with Kevin Zeitler. Green Bay signed Zeitler last week, but he was not quite up to speed to get on the field without much practice. LaFleur said he plans to take things one day at a time with Zeitler. However, the 14-year veteran could be in the starting lineup in Week 5.

Injuries can occur, but all five spots might finally be settled. They will likely have their fifth different combination in Week 5. The hope is that the fifth combination stays for the foreseeable future. We will see how quickly Zeitler can get up to speed.