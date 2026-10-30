Packers Coach Makes Stance Clear on Offensive Line Decision

One of the biggest surprises of the Green Bay Packers‘ win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 was their starting offensive line decision. The team was down multiple options at center and had to shift to their third right guard. Despite hardly playing any right guard in his NFL career, head coach Matt LaFleur noted that veteran Laken Tomlinson has been playing too well, which is why they shifted him from left guard to the right side with the addition of the healthy left guard, Aaron Banks.

“Well, I think just when you look at it, the way Laken’s been playing, you can’t take him out of the lineup,” admitted LaFleur on the decision. “And I thought Aaron Banks was coming back, so we went with that route.”

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The team signed Kevin Zeitler about four weeks ago. The 14-year veteran has over 14,000 career snaps at right guard. However, the team elected to ride with Tomlinson, who is up to 134 snaps at right guard, after his 69 on Thursday night.

“Not not to take anything away from Zeitler,” added LaFleur post-game. “Certainly, we feel good about him as well. But we just thought that was the move.”

The Packers scored 27 points, but the rushing attack remained an issue. Green Bay had 26 rushes for 66 yards in the game.

Green Bay Packers Make Significant Offensive Line Change in Week 8

LaFleur noted that it was a challenge for Tomlinson to change positions after being a left guard for 12 NFL seasons. LaFleur noted that the team had not been able to get him some right guard experience prior to the game, either.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a challenge, and he answered the bell,” said LaFleur on Tomlinson playing right guard.

Tomlinson finished the game with a 53.3 grade, which was his worst outing of the season.

Jordan Love said that the line was great after the game.

“They kept me clean; they did a great job,” Love said. “That’s how it’s gotta be, and we’ll just keep building on that.”

Green Bay now has an extra break before taking on the New England Patriots on November 8. We will see if they get any names back or continue to roll with Tomlinson on the right side.

Packers Start Three New Linemen

The offensive line has been in flux all season. Jordan Morgan has held down left tackle duties, but the rest has been up in the air. At left guard, Banks was active in Week 2, but left with a toe injury. He returned in Week 8.

Jacob Monk and Travis Glover are hurt after starting at right guard. So, the Packers’ left guard from Weeks 4 through 7 is now the right guard. Their top two centers are down, so their backup tackle is now manning center. Meanwhile, they have been on their backup right tackle since Week 2.

The return of Banks should bring some potential to the lineup. However, there remain a lot of questions, despite the 5-3 record.