NFL Trade Proposal Lands Packers $51 Million Pro Bowl Starter

The NFL trade deadline is now just days away. With it quickly approaching, pundits continue to suggest the Green Bay Packers as potential buyers at several positions, including offensive line.

On his Week 9 NFL trade big board, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Packers a potential suitor for Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson.

Knox proposed an NFL team could land Dickerson in a trade from Philadelphia for a conditional second-round pick.

“Great guards are a rare commodity in the NFL, and Dickerson has been one, when healthy, throughout his career. He has spent much of the year on injured reserve with a knee injury, but he has been back for two full games now,” wrote Knox.

“He has played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in all three of his 2026 appearances.

“A three-time Pro Bowler who is still only 28 years old, Dickerson would be a great addition for teams looking to solidify their interior for the long term. He’s under contract through 2028 and carries a base salary of just $1.2 million.”

Dickerson made three consecutive Pro Bowls for the Eagles from 2022-24. In 2024, he started 15 games while helping Philadelphia win the Super Bowl.

According to Spotrac, Dickerson has earned $51.5 million throughout his NFL career.

How Landon Dickerson Could Fit With Packers

The Packers offensive line has improved over recent weeks since the team’s sluggish start to the season up front. One of the main reasons for that is the arrival of veteran guard Laken Tomlinson, who is the team’s new starter at left guard.

In Philadelphia, Dickerson starts at left guard. So if the Packers acquired Dickerson, they would have to move one of those veterans to right guard.

While not ideal, a Dickerson trade still presents the Packers a potential upgrade for their weakest unit on offense.

A second-round pick is an expensive price, especially with the Packers already without their 2027 first-rounder. But Knox’s suggestion of making it a conditional pick would give Green Bay some protection. With Quenton Nelson off the market, Dickerson is also the best guard set to be available before Tuesday.

Before this season, with Dickerson as one of their key starters, the Eagles featured one of the best offensive lines in the league. The team’s running game particularly excelled from 2022-24. During that time, the Eagles made two Super Bowl appearances.

The Packers are searching for a spark on the ground this year. Green Bay is ranked last in rushing yards entering Week 9.

Other Potential Packers Targets at NFL Trade Deadline

Guard might be the best way the Packers could upgrade their roster. But it’s not the only way.

Pundits have linked the Packers to running backs, defensive linemen and edge rushers throughout this fall. This week, Knox named Green Bay one of his top two potential suitors for former Pro Bowl edge rusher Josh Sweat.

Ironically, Sweat also won the Super Bowl with the Eagles. He is currently with the Arizona Cardinals, who should be sellers at this year’s trade deadline.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10. Teams have until 3 pm CT to submit deals to the league office.