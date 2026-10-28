Packers Named Top Trade Fit for $58M Starter

The Green Bay Packers reportedly pursued left guard Quenton Nelson before the Indianapolis Colts traded him to the Seattle Seahawks. So, it should be no surprise that the Packers are connected to Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fowler noted that the Eagles offensive line changed coaches, and with that, the personnel is shifting.

“Something feels off between the Eagles and Dickerson, one of the holdovers from the Jeff Stoutland offensive front,” wrote Fowler. “He recently took what appeared to be a passive-aggressive shot at the front office over his long-term outlook with the franchise. The Eagles are in a position to recoup draft capital for the future and are going younger on the offensive line. A mix of erratic play and injuries could affect his value, but he has Pro Bowl traits, his guarantees run dry next year, and he held up well in his return for “Monday Night Football” against the Cowboys.”

Fowler gives Dickerson a 25% chance of being traded at the deadline, with the Packers and Los Angeles Chargers being the best fits. Given the Chargers are 0-5, the Packers are standing out as a clear Dickerson destination.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for LG Landon Dickerson

Dickerson started in Week 1, but was placed on the IR after that. However, he returned in Week 7 and started in the Eagles’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Two weeks before his return, he was asked if the front office still believed in him as their long-term left guard. He did not give a strong answer.

“That’s a great question,” Dickerson said. “Do they have a media day for Nick [Sirianni] and Howie [Roseman]? You can ask them that.”

Philadelphia already saw starting right tackle Lane Johnson retire earlier this season. More than that, starting center Cam Jurgens was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. So, the line is already going through a reset. Getting a pick back for Dickerson, who they might not want long-term, would be a solid investment.

Dickerson signed a three-year, $58M extension this past offseason. So, he is signed through the 2028 season.

Packers Have Need on Offensive Line

The Packers’ guard position has been an issue all season. At left guard, Donovan Jennings started Week 1, Aaron Banks started Week 2, Jager Burton started in Week 3, and now they are rolling with Laken Tomlinson. Tomlinson was on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad to start the season.

Still, he has been the most stable of this group. At right guard, Jacob Monk started the season, but they moved on to Travis Glover. Glover started the past four games. However, he is currently injured and unlikely to play in Week 8. So, the team will lean on Kevin Zeitler as their third right guard and seventh starting guard. Zeitler was signed off the couch last month.

Green Bay can use a lot of help at guard, and Dickerson is the top option available. After calling for Nelson, they likely pivoted to Dickerson.