Green Bay Packers Land Major Jonathan Taylor Trade Update

The Green Bay Packers enter the final days before the NFL trade deadline still searching for answers in the running game. Their offense has yet to establish any consistent rhythm on the ground, leaving quarterback Jordan Love carrying a heavier load than the team prefers.

Josh Jacobs returned earlier this month after time on the commissioner’s exempt list tied to an offseason legal matter. His early production has remained limited on a modest number of carries, doing little to ease concerns about the unit’s overall effectiveness.

At the same time, the Indianapolis Colts have indicated they are open to trading star running back Jonathan Taylor. Multiple teams have reached out, and those conversations have been described as active as the Nov. 10 deadline approaches.

NFL on FOX writer Henry McKenna identified the Packers on Saturday as the most realistic landing spot among clubs that could pursue him.

McKenna ranked potential destinations from least to most likely, placing the Houston Texans sixth, the Denver Broncos fifth, the Cincinnati Bengals fourth, the New York Giants third, the Minnesota Vikings second and the Packers first.

Packers’ Historic Run Game Struggles

That ranking puts Green Bay ahead of division rivals and other contenders facing their own questions at the position.

Taylor, a former Wisconsin Badger, carries an obvious local connection that has long intrigued Packers officials. Earlier reports indicated the team explored a deal for him in 2023.

Green Bay’s rushing attack ranks last in the league, averaging roughly 60.6 yards per game and 2.9 yards per carry through eight games. Those figures put the Packers on pace for some of the lowest totals since the AFL-NFL merger.

Nearly 82 percent of their offensive yardage has come through the air, placing enormous pressure on Love.

Jacobs’ return has not yet changed the picture in any meaningful way. The team has leaned on a committee that has produced little efficiency, and the offensive line has struggled to create consistent space.

Adding a proven back in his prime would give the Packers both immediate production and insurance if Jacobs’ form does not fully return.

Taylor’s Production and Trade Cost

Taylor has continued to produce at a high level despite Indianapolis’s uneven season. Through seven games he has 140 carries for 587 yards and a league-leading eight rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt. He has also caught 17 passes for 178 yards.

Last season he led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns and finished with 1,963 all-purpose yards.

Any deal would require significant draft compensation. The Colts view Taylor as a core piece and would likely demand premium picks in return. He remains under contract through 2028, with sizable salaries scheduled for the next two seasons, so cap considerations would factor into any package.

Teams acquiring him would absorb a relatively modest remaining base salary this year but larger numbers in 2027 and 2028.

Other clubs have shown interest, including the Seahawks, Broncos, Vikings and Giants. The Colts have already traded key veterans this week, signaling a broader willingness to listen on assets.

For the Packers, the fit centers on both need and geography, offering a chance to bring a Wisconsin product home while addressing a clear roster priority.

Whether Green Bay ultimately pursues the trade remains to be seen, but McKenna’s assessment places them at the front of the line among realistic suitors. The deadline leaves limited time for negotiations, and both sides would need to align on value before any agreement could materialize.

Pairing Taylor with Jacobs could create a formidable tandem, though the financial and draft cost remains the central hurdle. Green Bay could also simply cut ties with Jacobs entirely if it pulls off a trade with Indianapolis.