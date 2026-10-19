Packers HC Matt LaFleur Delivers Bleak Micah Parsons Update

The Green Bay Packers are playing well defensively as of late.

They lead the NFL in total takeaways with 11, which includes a league-high nine interceptions. Green Bay’s defense has shut down two very good offenses (Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys) in back-to-back weeks. When linebacker Micah Parsons returns, the unit will be even more intimidating.

Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur Says Micah Parsons Will Not Practice This Week

While speaking to the media on Monday, coach Matt LaFleur gave a quick and blunt answer when asked if Parsons will practice this week ahead of the Packers’ Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

“He will not,” LaFleur stated.

LaFleur didn’t close the door on Parsons returning in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, but the circumstances remain fluid.

“I think that’s going to be ‘to be determined’,” LaFleur said. “There’s things you can do on a short week if you got a guy like that, that you’re trying to get primed and ready to go. But, he’s got to clear some hurdles yet before we get to that point.”

Parsons hasn’t made his 2026 debut yet after tearing his ACL in Week 15 of last season. Some believed he would be able to play as soon as Week 5 of this year, but the Packers are taking things cautiously with their star defender.

Micah Parsons Has Plenty to Play For When He Returns

Parsons had a lot of hype entering the 2021 NFL Draft, and it is safe to say that he has lived up to it thus far. The Cowboys selected him at No. 12 overall, and he went on to earn the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Parsons has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, and named an All-Pro four times. Many believed he was in the running for Defensive Player of the Year before getting injured last season. That award would complete his individual resume, but he’s also hoping to win a Super Bowl ring with the Packers.

Green Bay acquired Parsons just ahead of the 2025 season via trade with Dallas, in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick. The Packers then gave Parsons a four-year, $188 million contract, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time.