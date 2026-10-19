Packers’ Micah Parsons Gets Encouraging Verdict From All-Pro Teammate

The Green Bay Packers have managed to win without Micah Parsons.

But one of their defensive leaders has put forward a hopeful glimpse of what the team’s $188 million pass rusher might look like when he returns.

Following Green Bay’s 23-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, linebacker Zaire Franklin revealed he recently watched Parsons work out while the five-time Pro Bowler continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

“I can’t wait to see 1 back. I snuck and watched him work out the other day. I ain’t gonna lie,” Franklin said, per The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman.

When asked how Parsons looked, Franklin offered a brief, telling assessment: “He looked good to me.”

Franklin Sees Positive Signs From Micah Parsons

Franklin’s view is music to the ears of a defense that has found ways to compensate for Parsons’ absence. The former Indianapolis Colts standout joined the Packers in a March trade and has become a chief figure in coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s unit.

Against Dallas, Franklin nailed a massive hit on quarterback Dak Prescott late in the first quarter. Then, safety Evan Williams intercepted Prescott on the following play, and rookie Brandon Cisse added another takeaway before halftime.

The Packers took a 17-0 lead into the break and held Dallas to 48 rushing yards. It marked the third consecutive game in which Green Bay allowed 14 points or fewer, via the team’s official postgame notes.

Franklin commended the defensive staff’s preparation after the win. He called Green Bay a “defense on the rise” while emphasizing the unit’s weekly improvement.

That progress gives the Packers a sturdy foundation before one of their most disruptive players makes his season debut.

Parsons, acquired from Dallas before the 2025 season, recorded 12.5 sacks in 14 games during his first year with Green Bay. His four-year extension was reported at up to $188 million.

He tore his ACL against the Denver Broncos in December and also required a meniscus repair, setting up an extended rehabilitation process.

Packers Still Face Important Step Before Parsons Returns

Head coach Matt LaFleur has maintained that the Packers will follow the medical staff’s direction. Because in the end, he doesn’t want to push Parsons back into action on an artificial deadline.

“As soon as they give us the green light, he’ll be out there,” LaFleur said Oct. 12, according to Packers.com. “That hasn’t happened yet, but I think we’re getting closer.”

LaFleur also explained that the team wants to make sure the strength and stamina in Parsons’ surgically repaired leg match his other leg. Even after he resumes practicing, the Packers expect to give him time to adjust to football activities before playing.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Oct. 13 that Parsons had a chance to return to practice the following week, although that possibility came with no guarantee of immediate game action.

Parsons has also expressed a willingness to remain patient. On his podcast, the edge rusher explained that he wants to address smaller physical issues before returning. But he believes he would be capable of playing if a Super Bowl were at stake.

The Packers’ next test comes Sunday, Oct. 25, against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Parsons participating in practice leading up to that NFC North matchup is undetermined.