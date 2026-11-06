Packers HC Makes Feelings Clear on ‘Remarkable’ Rookie

Green Bay Packers rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse was named the Rookie of the Month for the month of October. Head coach Matt LaFleur described the second-round pick’s rise as remarkable on Friday.

LaFleur noted that the way Cisse approaches the game is what has led to so much success.

“It’s pretty remarkable,” admitted LaFleur. “I think, first off, the guy is wired the right way. He loves football. He is always studying, and I think the coaches have done a really nice job in regard to getting him up to speed because it is certainly a different game than it is at the college level. But it is a big time credit to him to come in with the right mindset and the right work ethic and go out there and play really good football.”

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The 52nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was expected to be eased into his rookie season. However, he has already ascended to being the Packers’ best cornerback nine weeks into the season.

Green Bay Packers HC Matt LaFleur Praises Rookie CB Brandon Cisse

When the Packers drafted Cisse, there were three names ahead of him on the outside cornerback depth chart. Keisean Nixon has remained a starter next to him. However, it is clear that the team not only trusts Cisse moving forward; they like the rookie more right now.

Cisse beat out the incumbent starter, Carrington Valentine. Valentine might start this week if Nixon is out. However, after starting for the team last season, he has been relegated to the bench.

Lastly, the Packers signed Benjamin St-Juste, who was expected to be a placeholder who could jump into the lineup until Cisse was ready. However, he has not needed to see the field and has been nothing but protection.

Cisse has outshone any expectations the coaches have set for him.

Packers Found a Gem in Cisse

The Packers traded their first-round pick for the 2026 season in the Micah Parsons deal. So, Cisse is the headliner of the class. Right now, they are getting first-round value from their second-round pick.

Their third-round pick, Chris McClellan, and fourth-round pick, Dani Dennis-Sutton, have both contributed to the defense this year. McClellan has a 44% snap rate and has 250 snaps, while Dennis-Sutton is at the same rate with 248 snaps.

Jager Burton has one start but got banged up and has not played since. Domani Jackson has been on the practice squad, and Trey Smack has been up and down as the Packers’ kicker.

It is already looking like they will have a few hits, even if the ceiling of some of the players is just a contributor. Cisse appears to be the gem of the class, though.