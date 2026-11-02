Packers HC Fires Back at Criticism Over Starter

The Green Bay Packers made the questionable decision to start Laken Tomlinson at right guard in Week 8 despite having Kevin Zeitler ready. LaFleur was asked what led to the decision because the right guard play was not good. LaFleur responded that he did not agree with the media members’ assessment.

“You didn’t think our play at right guard was that great?” LaFleur asked when he was questioned about his starting decision. “Okay, you and I can agree to disagree on that, so I guess that is your opinion.”

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LaFleur did not commit to starting Tomlinson at right guard again in Week 9, though. However, he did defend Tomlinson by saying that he did a good job in his first snaps at right guard since 2016.

“Yeah, potentially, it is a week-to-week league,” said LaFleur on the Packers’ offensive line plans in 2026. “But I think Laken went out there and did a pretty good job. There were some looks where, especially in the run game, we need to be better on our details. But it did not fall on the individual. It was on the collective, and there were some bad plays called in there as well.”

Tomlinson had a 72.3 PFF grade in pass protection, but 47.5 as a run blocker. So, the grades line up with the assessment.

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Defends Starting Laken Tomlinson at Right Guard

LaFleur was asked later in his press conference if he thought that the run game issues came down to the Packers having their best pass protection offensive line in the game rather than their best run blocking unit.

LaFleur agreed with this assessment.

“Yeah, sometimes it can be that way,” admitted LaFleur. “So it’s all-encompassing, so you have to factor in all of that.”

The Packers head coach is essentially admitting that the team is accepting a worse ground attack to lean into their passing numbers. It has led to a 5-3 start, so it is hard to complain too much.

Packers Still Optimistic About Kevin Zeitler

Zeitler might improve their run game, but the team likes what Tomlinson is doing in pass protection. Tomlinson could be costing the Packers’ rushing attack, which is why the media thinks he is struggling. LaFleur is high on his pass protection, so the coach disagrees with the overall assessment.

LaFleur added that the decision to start Tomlinson over Zeitler has nothing to do with Zeitler. He is progressing well.

“No, it’s like anybody; he hadn’t played football for a long time,” said LaFleur on the slow progression of the 14-year veteran. “He came in and showed improvement every week, so I don’t think he’s hit the wall.”

Zeitler has been active in three of the last four weeks and has taken on a special teams role. However, he has not been inserted into the starting lineup. The Packers take on the New England Patriots in Week 9. They have not set their starting intentions.