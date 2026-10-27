Packers Get Excellent Update on Matthew Golden After Concerning Practice Status

The Green Bay Packers appear to be likely to have edge rusher Micah Parsons return to practice sooner rather than later, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.

However, the Packers have further injury concerns heading into the team’s second Thursday night bout of the season hosting the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field.

Second year wide receiver Matthew Golden, who is having an excellent Year 2 despite having suffered from a mild case of the drops, was listed as “did not practice” in the Packers’ estimated practice report on Tuesday.

This was the second day in a row he was given said designation, leading to speculation he may not suit up in Week 8. Something that Green Bay could ill afford to happen given that the team already has wideouts Jayden Reed and his replacement, Skyy Moore on IR.

Matt LaFleur Hopeful, But Not Sure Matthew Golden Will Play

Nevertheless, head coach Matt LaFleur expressed surprising confidence that the Packers’ breakout WR will play on Thursday.

“Sure hope so. Still working through it.” LaFleur replied when asked if the former first round draft pick would play against the Panthers.

Matthew Golden Has Been One of the NFL’s Breakout Players

Golden already has 512 receiving yards this season; good for 10th in the league. Alongside Christian Watson the Packers have arguably the best WR tandem in the NFL this season – certainly the statistically most proficient.

The 23-year old was limited in practice last week, but entered Week 7 with no injury designation. Now seemingly regressed to a DNP, Green Bay will no doubt want to act with caution in order to avoid yet another injury to what has been one of their best players so far this season.

On the flip side, the Packers know that even if Golden does get a little banged up mid-week, he will have extra time to recover before the following week’s bout against the New England Patriots in Week 9.