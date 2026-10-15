Matt LaFleur Shares Relieving News on Keisean Nixon

The Green Bay Packers got some concerning news on Wednesday when cornerback Keisean Nixon did not practice due to a groin injury.

Nixon has been a staple of the Packers’ secondary once again, and despite having a poor training camp has had a strong start to the season, earning a 68.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Indeed the only time he has missed time on defense at all this season was late on in Week 5 during the Chicago Bears when he was pulled from the lineup late in the fourth quarter after the game was all but won.

However, Matt LaFleur shared some much-desired news on Thursday during his press conference where he announced Nixon would participate in practice.

Matt LaFleur Reveals Nixon Return to Practice on Thursday

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Keisean Nixon (groin) is expected to return to practice today.” Demovsky wrote on X.

Nixon was then seen back at practice in images and videos shared by The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

Although things weren’t all 100% positive; Nixon was limited in practice, rather than being a full participant; his injury still appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the Dallas Cowboys Packers Have 13 Players on the Injury Report Ahead of Week 6

The 29-year old was not the only new player who’s status may be in doubt for Week 6. The Packers listed a whopping 13 total players on the injury report, including backup cornerback Benjamin St. Juste, who did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday.

If Nixon – and indeed St. Juste – do not manage to suit up against Dallas, then Brandon Cisse and Carrington Valentine are likely to be the outside corner duo, with former second round safety Javon Bullard retaining his role in the nickel.

Third year pro Kamal Hadden could also see some time in the secondary. But at this point, it is looking like, optimistically at least, Green Bay could once again see Cisse and Nixon start this weekend.