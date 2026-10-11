Matt LaFleur Sends Message on Packers Kevin Zeitler Decision

The Green Bay Packers decided to activate veteran guard Kevin Zeitler before their Week 5 win over the Chicago Bears, but he did not play for the second straight week. Green Bay decided to start Travis Glover, who did not play for the first three weeks but has started the last two.

Head coach Matt LaFleur noted that it was a combination of Glover playing well and Zeitler still adjusting to his new team leading to the decision.

“I thought Glove, going back to last week in his performance in Tampa, earned the right to continue to go out there,” said LaFleur. “And Zeitler, he just got here. He’s only had one true week of practice. He’s had one solid week of practice where he was getting team reps. It’s always a tough decision, but that’s the decision we made.”

LaFleur did not indicate which way the team would lean for Week 6.

Green Bay Packers Explain Starting Right Guard Decision

There are still two ways they could go. First, Glover continued to play well. He was a sixth-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft. Glover played 23 snaps at left guard, nine at right guard, and nine at right tackle in his rookie season.

He stuck around in 2025, but did not play any offensive snaps. Glover worked at tackle throughout the preseason and early into the regular season; he practiced at tackle.

Green Bay only decided to start him in Week 4 because Jacob Monk was injured and they needed someone to step in. So, it is fair to assume that Glover is a placeholder.

Zeitler was inactive for the first week after he signed. He was active but did not play in his second week. The next step would likely be getting him on the field. They could rotate him in or have him step in for Glover.

Packers Have Tough Decision Coming at Guard

The other side is that they could continue to start Glover. He is in his third NFL season. He has some guard experience and is adjusting well in the NFL. The Packers decided to start him in part because he was playing so well, and the offense just recently had its best performance against the Bears.

They could change things and move to Zeitler. However, they might want to finally roll with continuity for the third straight week. More than that, if one of these options were going to be the Packers starter in 2027, it would be Glover. They could let Glover play until he proves he does not belong. By then, Zeitler would be up to speed. It will be interesting to see what the Packers do in Week 6.