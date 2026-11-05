Matt LaFleur Shares Good News on Sean Rhyan’s Injury Timeline

Amid the return of edge rusher Micah Parsons to practice, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave some more broadly positive good news on the ankle injury to center Sean Rhyan.

Rhyan went out at the beginning of Week 7’s loss at the Detroit Lions. Immediately after, backup Jacob Monk suffered a calf injury that has landed him on IR.

In both of their steads, John Williams impressed at the position, but the team will hoping to see the man they extended to the tune of a three-year, $33 million deal this offseason return to the field.

Sean Rhyan Likely Not Being Moved to IR per Matt LaFleur

And it seems like that date could be sooner rather than later as head coach Matt LaFleur revealed on Thursday that they Packers are not putting Rhyan on IR.

“Some good news on the injury front. Sean Rhyan likely not headed to IR, per Matt LaFleur. Still expected to miss games, but it should be less than four.” ESPN’s Rob Demovsky wrote.

High ankle sprains tend to keep players out for 4-6 games at a time, so the fact that Rhyan will likely miss less than four total implies that he is making faster-than-expected recovery.

When Could Sean Rhyan Return to the Field?

Rhyan has already missed one game, and having not practiced yet this week and expected to miss time, it stands that the former third round pick will not suit up in Week 9.

But Week 10 could be on the cards. Indeed, the timing of the Packers’ bye in Week 11 could have also been a factor in not moving the 26-year old to IR.

Moving him to the list after Week 7 would have forced him to miss Week 12’s game at the LA Rams – meaning that at the latest he should return by that date.