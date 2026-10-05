Matt LaFleur’s Speaks Out After Devastating Edgerrin Cooper Injury

The Green Bay Packers lost the key to the heart of their offense on Sunday when third-year inside linebacker Edgerrin Cooper tore his Achilles in the third quarter of the team’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The tear was heavily suspected at the time and was subsequently confirmed by ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter on Monday.

Later in the day, whilst speaking to the media, head coach Matt LaFleur shared his statement on the team’s top inside linebacker.

Matt LaFleur’s ‘Heart Hurts’ For Edgerrin Cooper

“He’s a tough one to lose. We all saw what he was able to do in a half of football. … My heart hurts for him and his recovery and what he’s going through.” LaFleur said on Oct. 5.

Cooper has undoubtedly been the Packers’ best linebacker through the past two seasons, and with the addition of veteran Zaire Franklin the unit was looked at as potentially a true strength of the defense heading into the season.

Through three games the 24-year old has an impressive stat line: 30 tacklers, 6 tackles-for-loss, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 1 pass defended. Had he stayed healthy, the 2024 second-round pick was on course for what was likely a Pro Bowl and potentially an All-Pro season in his third season in the league.

Who Will the Packers Turn to After Cooper’s Injury?

In his stead, Franklin will most likely become the green dot holder on the defense, and 2021 sixth round pick Isaiah McDuffie will slot in as the second inside linebacker when the team is in base defensive setups.

2024 third rounder Ty’Ron Hopper could also see some action; the third-year man has spent the first two seasons of his career to-date as a core special teamer, but did play 5 snaps on defense after Cooper went down.

The Packers also have ex-Chiefs veteran Nick Niemann on the roster as an option at the position, and practice squad member Kristian Welch will be one to watch for a potential elevation to the 53-man roster once the team officially place the Texas A&M alum on IR.