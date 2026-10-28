Packers Reveal Matthew Golden Injury Status Prior to Week 8

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden missed practice in the days leading up to Week 8 with a foot and shoulder injury. After the Packers held an estimated practice on Wednesday, they officially gave Golden a questionable designation for their matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Golden was limited in practice on Wednesday after not participating at all on Monday and Tuesday. That at least opens the door for him to play this week. Players with questionable tags tend to play close to 70% of the time. However, with it being a short week and Golden having multiple ailments, his status on Thursday does not look good.

If Golden misses Week 8, he will get extra rest for the Packers Week 9 matchup at the New England Patriots.

Green Bay Packers Could be Without Matthew Golden in Week 8

Getty Wide receiver Matthew Golden of the Green Bay Packers.

When asked if he thinks that Golden will suit up this week, LaFleur said that he hopes so, but added that it is going to be tough for him on the short week.

“I sure hope so, but again, we’re still kind of working through it,” said LaFleur on Wednesday. It’s not like you get many real, I mean, you’re not getting any real reps. It’s everything’s pretty much a walk-through.”

Despite the abbreviated practice, Golden was able to get out there, which gives them some confidence.

Golden has been a revelation for the Packers this season. After producing just 361 yards as a rookie, Golden put up 540 yards in the first seven games of his 2026 season. His yards per route run is up from 1.53 to 2.15.

Golden was a former first-round pick and did not get a real opportunity in his rookie season. The team traded Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks to free up targets for Golden, and he has taken advantage.

Green Bay is already going to be without Jayden Reed and Skyy Moore, so the wide receiver room is starting to get thin.

Packers Need Receiver Depth Without Golden

Christian Watson is going to lead the way for the Packers with Golden out. Then, the team is going to have to lean on second-year receiver Savion Williams. Williams was a former third-round pick, but only had 78 receiving yards in his first season.

He already beat that total in two weeks after returning from an injury that sidelined him for the first five games. Part of that is because the team is thinner at receiver, and injuries are forcing him onto the field. At the same time, the team is high on his potential.

The only other active receivers with targets this season are Bo Melton and J. Michael Strudivant. Melton has five receptions on 10 targets. He has 34 receiving yards. Strudivant has three catches for 22 yards on four targets.

The receiving room is going to be thin if Golden cannot play.