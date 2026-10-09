Packers Get Sobering Reality Check on Micah Parsons’ Return Date

The Green Bay Packers have had a slow start to the season; but the hopes for the year – at least defensively – hinge most on a man who has not yet seen the field this season: Micah Parsons.

Parsons has yet to return to practice since tearing his ACL back in December 2025 in the second half of the game against the Denver Broncos in Week 15, and the Packers have gone 2-7 since the injury.

An encouraging update from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky regarding his rehab suggested that he could return to practice next week.

“Micah Parsons also seems to be ramping up even more with some seemingly new work — or at least new that we’ve seen — with the rehab staff off to the side.” Demovsky posted on X on Thursday.

“Could he possibly return to practice next week?”

However, a subsequent post from a person well-positioned to know the four-time All-Pro’s movements; Parsons’ brother, Terrence Parsons Jr.; argued that his brother would have to have at least three weeks of practice before he actually suits up for Green Bay.

“Micah is not playing until he practices atleast 3 weeks 😂 anything else is idiotic”, Parsons’ brother posted on X later in the afternoon.

The three week period is a meaningful number as it is also the amount of time (21 days) that the Packers will have before they have to either activate Parsons or keep him on IR, in a move that will – per NFL – force him to miss the rest of the season.

So the “at least” three weeks may initially feel like perhaps some form of an exaggeration, although it is conversely totally possible that the Packers elevate Parsons to the 53-man active roster prior to him suiting up for the team on the 48-man game-day squad.

When Could Micah Parsons Return to the Packers Lineup

For a major injury like an ACL or Achilles tear, using up the majority of – if not all of the 21 days is not uncommon.

Christian Watson took 20 days after starting practice before playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, for example. Joe Burrow coming back from turf toe last year took 17 days, whilst Kittle took 2.5 weeks after resuming practice to come back from a torn Achilles.

It is possible that Parsons does it in less time, but if he resumes practice on Monday 12 – the earliest realistic time he might come back, that would leave him just 13 days post resuming practice to be activated before the team heads to Detroit to face the Lions on Oct. 25.

So, in all truth, the most likely time frame for Parsons to make his season debut for the Packers is the Thursday night bout against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29.

But nothing is confirmed as of yet.