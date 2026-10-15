Micah Parsons Makes Interesting ‘Revenge’ Remark Ahead of Cowboys Game

As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their clash with the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday on SNF, Green Bay has already ruled out star pass rusher Micah Parsons.

However, Parsons is no stranger to headlines, and he’s continuously been sparking debate about his off-field remarks.

Parsons recently noted that if this were the Super Bowl, he would be ‘good to go’.

As many know, Micah Parsons tore his ACL last season, and considering his practice window hasn’t opened yet, it’s fair to assume that his absence for the Packers’ Week 6 matchup with the Cowboys isn’t the final game he will need to sit out before returning to action.

Well, before Parsons’ team’s Sunday Night clash, Parsons made a statement about whether or not he feels he needs a ‘revenge’ game against his former NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Micah Parsons Needs His Knees, Not Revenge

According to Parsons himself, he says there’s no need for a revenge game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Instead, Parsons wants both of his knees healthy and to be able to play the game he loves.

@IKE_Packers wrote, and noted what Parsons previous comments were this week:

“If the Super Bowl was this week, I’m playing in the Super Bowl”

“But it’s just about me making sure I have all the small things fixed first.”

Sunday Night Football game against two good teams. It’s not about me. I think that probably let people down. ‘Oh, Micah, he’s going to want to be back for the Dallas game.’ No, I’m in that phase of life where I just wanna be healthy again. That’s it. I don’t care about the team I left or the team they think I want my revenge against. I don’t need revenge. I just need two healthy knees to do what I love to do.” “So many people wanted me to be back for that game to make the game bigger than what it was,” Parsons said. “It’s just anothergame against two good teams. It’s not about me. I think that probably let people down. ‘Oh, Micah, he’s going to want to be back for the Dallas game.’ No, I’m in that phase of life where I just wanna be healthy again. That’s it. I don’t care about the team I left or the team they think I want my revenge against. I don’t need revenge. I just need two healthy knees to do what I love to do.”

When Will Micah Parsons Suit Up for the Packers This Season??

It remains unknown when Micah Parsons will be cleared to go for the Packers this season, but his impact has been felt, and Green Bay could get that much better if Parsons comes back as the dominant pass-rushing force that he is.

However, this is actually somewhat good news for Packers fans to hear, because perhaps it’s a statement that shows maturity.

Sure, Parsons could love to wreck the game against his former team (which he was an All-Pro with), but Micah is instead focusing on getting healthy and ensuring his knees will be healthy when it matters most.