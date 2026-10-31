Packers Get Exciting Micah Parsons News Amid Ongoing Injury

The Green Bay Packers have been waiting patiently for the return of pass-rusher Micah Parsons, and the firmest timeline to date emerged over the weekend.

According to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix Sports, the team expects to get Parsons back at some point in November, with his debut “most likely” coming on Thanksgiving.

“Packers star Micah Parsons is expected to return to practice next week and make his 2026 debut in November, with the most likely return date coming Thanksgiving Eve against the [Los Angeles] Rams,” Pelissero wrote on Saturday, October 31.

Green Bay plays at the New England Patriots on November 8 and at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings on November 15 before a 10-day break prior to the Packers’ primetime holiday showcase on Netflix.

Parsons has been out since Week 15 of last season with a torn ACL and other knee damage. Green Bay is 5-3 without him and on a mini-bye after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on “Thursday Night Football” two days ago.

The author will update this post.