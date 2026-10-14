NFL Insider Reveals Updated Micah Parsons Return Timeline

The Green Bay Packers have been adamant that the star edge rusher has not had a setback. However, he is now one week behind his current projected timeline for his return. Ian Rapoport joined the Pat McAfee Show and said that the hope is that Parsons will return to practice next week.

He made it clear that the Packers are just being cautious, not that Parsons had a setback.

“The way the Packers evaluate things is medical first above all, no matter what, and then football,” said Rapoport. “They are very conservative. He is not going to practice this week. I think there is a chance he practices next week, hopefully.”

However, Rapoport also made it clear that even if Parsons does return to practice next week, that does not mean he is a lock to play next week.

“Will he get out on the field and play, I do not know,” said Rapoport. “But his return is coming soon, but they are not going to put him in harm’s way.”

Rapoport added that the defense has looked stronger under Jonathan Gannon than it did without Parsons last year. This is affording the team time. They went 0-5 without Parsons last year, and are 3-2 without him this year.

Green Bay Packers Hope to Get Micah Parsons Back Before Week 6

Earlier in the week, LaFleur said that they are getting closer to Parsons returning.

“As soon as they give us the green light, he will be out there,” stated LaFleur. “That hasn’t happened yet, but I think we’re getting closer.”

However, he reiterated the same line as Rapoport. Just because Parsons returns to practice does not mean he will play that week. The team wants him to get up to speed.

“First of all, you have to get him back on the practice field,” said LaFleur. “Then, we will want to give some time to get back to playing football.”

The Packers will have 21 days for Parsons to practice before the team has to activate him for a game. So, if Parsons practices before Week 7, his actual return to an NFL game might be Week 8 or Week 9.

Packers Delay Parsons Return

The Packers have a stretch of intriguing times for Parsons to potentially return. This week, they face his old team on Sunday Night Football. He wanted to return for this game, but the timing was not right.

Next week is a road division game against the Detroit Lions. The Packers would love to see Parsons for this game, and it is more important to Green Bay, despite the emotional aspect of the Cowboys game.

Still, Parsons would be returning in a dome environment, and the Packers play on Thursday Night Football the next week. Would they want him to play in a dome and then have a quick turnaround?

Parsons could return on Thursday Night Football, then have ten days off to heal and recover before they play Week 9. At the latest, he could return in Week 9.