Packers Make Final Call on Micah Parsons, Zaire Franklin Ahead of Patriots Game

The Green Bay Packers defense played excellently without linebackers Micah Parsons and Zaire Franklin last week against the Carolina Panthers, an effort they will have to duplicate again on Sunday against the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

Green Bay released its final injury report on Friday, November 6, ruling out both Parsons and Franklin for the Week 9 contest. Parsons continues to work his way back from the ACL and meniscus tears he suffered in December of last season, though he was on the practice field this week for the first time in nearly 11 months.

Meanwhile Franklin, a new addition to the unit over the offseason, will miss his third straight outing with a hairline fracture in his shin. Franklin did not practice at all this week, which casts some doubt on whether he will get back in time for Green Bay’s Week 10 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

The Packers opted not to send Franklin to the injured reserve list (IR), an indicator that they expected he would be ready in time for the Vikings rematch, if not before. Designating a player to the short-term IR means he must sit out a minimum of four weeks before the team can open his practice window and ultimately activate him back to the 53-man roster.

Micah Parsons Refuses to Commit to Return Date After ACL Injury Nearly 11 Months Ago

Parsons’ absence is not a surprise, as the majority of NFL insider projections have him returning against the Los Angeles Rams for a game the night before Thanksgiving Day on November 25.

However, the superstar edge-rusher would not commit to that outcome when speaking with reporters on Wednesday after practice.

“I don’t wanna say too much because, you know, even if I did play, I don’t want them to game-plan for it,” he said. “I just want it to be a surprise, and I just want it to be a fulfilling moment for myself, the staff and just to enjoy that day and not put too much pressure on that day.”

Parsons added that he won’t even confirm to his family whether they should buy holiday tickets to L.A. so they can attend what would be his 2026 debut.

“I still got two weeks of practice. We just gotta pay for last-minute flights. It is what it is. You could buy your flight and cancel last minute, that’s up to you,” Parsons said of his message to family members. “But I’m not gonna pinpoint a day to disappoint anyone or give people expectations that I can’t meet.”

Packers’ Offensive Line Remains Banged Up Heading Into Tough Road Game Against Patriots

Also on the injury report and out for the game against the Patriots are center Sean Rhyan (ankle), offensive lineman Travis Glover (knee) and tight end Josh Whyle (concussion).

Running back Chris is Brooks questionable with an ankle issue, while MarShawn Lloyd and starting cornerback Keisean Nixon are each questionable due to knee and groin concerns, respectively.

Starting offensive guard Aaron Banks was a limited participant in practice all week, but did not have a designation on Friday.

The Packers are three-point road underdogs at New England as of Friday night, per DraftKings Sportsbook.