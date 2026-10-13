Packers Eyeing ‘Electric Athletic’ Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers won’t get edge rusher Micah Parsons back for the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. But the Packers are exploring other potential defensive additions entering Week 6.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Packers worked out three defenders Monday. They were defensive backs Miles Battle and Elijah Culp along with defensive tackle Isaiah Iton.

All three are former undrafted players. But Battle received praise two years ago for his athleticism when he entered the league from the University of Utah.

“While Battle has posted electric athletic-testing numbers, the game tape shows he’s a much better athlete than cornerback right now,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein during the 2024 NFL Draft process. “He lacks coverage instincts in man and has busts from deep zone coverage from time to time. He’s not a physical hitter or tackler, so a move to safety seems unlikely.”

Packers Try Out DB Miles Battle

Getty Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers hosted three defensive players for tryouts Monday.

Battle began his career as an undrafted free agent for the New England Patriots. From 2024-25, he appeared in six games for New England, posting five combined tackles and three pass defenses.

Battle actually played most of his college career at Ole Miss. He also started as a receiver in college. Battle transitioned to defensive back during his third season during 2020. In 46 games for the Rebels, he had 65 combined tackles, 16 pass defenses and two interceptions.

To conclude his college career, Battle played at Utah during 2023. He registered 32 combined tackles, including 0.5 for loss, three pass defenses and one interception in 13 games.

The Packers also took a look at a former James Madison defensive back in Culp at tryouts Monday. Culp went undrafted this past spring. He spent the summer with the Arizona Cardinals and most recently was with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

“Culp played in 53 career games (35 starts) and compiled 128 tackles (91 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed and five interceptions,” wrote Colts.com after the team signed him in late September. “In 2025, he started 13 games with James Madison and totaled 46 tackles (28 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and one interception. Culp earned Third Team All-Sun Belt honors.”

Packers Also Have DT Isaiah Iton at Tryouts

Getty The Green Bay Packers took a look at defensive tackle Isaiah Iton on Monday.

The Packers also held a tryout for another former Patriots player Monday — Iton.

Like Battle, Iton also entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He signed with the Tennessee Titans in May of that year and spent the summer in Tennessee. Iton didn’t make the Titans roster but was with the team’s practice squad as a rookie. He also began the 2025 offseason with Tennessee.

About a month after the Titans waived Iton in the 2025 spring, the defensive tackle joined the New England Patriots. New England waived Iton in August 2025. After remaining a free agent throughout last season, Iton joined the Patriots again for training camp this past summer. He ended August on injured reserve.

The Packers held defensive tryouts Monday with the Cowboys next on their schedule. They will host Dallas at Lambeau Field on Sunday before then facing the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 7.