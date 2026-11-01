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NFL Punishes Packers Rookie for What He Did in Heated Loss to Lions

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Green Bay Packers CB Brandon Cisse
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Green Bay Packers CB Brandon Cisse was slapped with a fine for taunting the Detroit Lions in Week 7

The Green Bay Packers’ Week 7 loss to the division rival Detroit Lions certainly stung, but it’s a little extra bitter now for rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse.

The NFL fined Cisse $9,459 for taunting in the Packers’ 20-17 loss at Ford Field, according to the league’s weekly accountability report. The infraction happened with 7:08 left in the first quarter.

Cisse was the only Packers player fined for an on-field infraction from the game.

On the other side, however, Lions safety Brian Branch was fined $23,882 for use of the helmet on a first-quarter hit on tight end Tucker Kraft — a play that didn’t draw a flag — while linebacker Derrick Barnes was docked $11,941 for a late hit in the fourth quarter.

That’s on top of the $25,000 fine Packers safety Xavier McKinney received for blasting the officials after the game.

Packers Keep Paying for Taunting Penalties

Green Bay Packers CB Brandon Cisse
GettyGreen Bay Packers CB Brandon Cisse got some bad news on Saturday stemming from Week 7’s loss to the Lions

It’s the second straight week a Packers player has been fined for taunting.

Second-year wide receiver Matthew Golden was fined $11,941 after he was flagged for flexing following a big catch in the Packers’ 23-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 — a penalty that cost Green Bay 15 yards on its opening drive.

Meanwhile, no Lions players were fined for taunting in Week 7, despite a rowdy celebration after a Packers offsides penalty that had plenty of Green Bay fans scratching their heads.

Brandon Cisse Has Been a Bright Spot for Green Bay

Green Bay Packers CB Brandon Cisse
GettyGreen Bay Packers CB Brandon Cisse

The fine is an unfortunate footnote to what was otherwise a strong showing from Cisse, who had an interception wiped out by a questionable pass interference call against Amon-Ra St. Brown in the third quarter.

However, the rookie didn’t let it rattle him.

Four snaps later, with the Lions facing fourth-and-5 from the Packers’ 6-yard line, Jameson Williams leaped to snag a pass at the back of the end zone. Cisse shoved him out of bounds before he could get his feet inbounds, keeping Detroit off the scoreboard.

Cisse explained that he could have gone for the ball, but asked “why do all that when I can literally catch him in the air” and push him out instead?

The South Carolina alum, who the Packers took No. 52 overall in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, beat out veterans for a starting job in training camp and is tied for second on the team with six passes defensed.

Michael Gallagher Michael Gallagher is a sports journalist covering the NFL for Heavy.com. He has more than a decade of experience working for both local and national news outlets covering the NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, college football, and MMA. His work has been featured in Newsweek, Yahoo Sports, Fox Sports, Athlon Sports, The Hockey News, the Nashville Scene, SB Nation, and Yardbarker. More about Michael Gallagher

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NFL Punishes Packers Rookie for What He Did in Heated Loss to Lions

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