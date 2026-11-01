NFL Punishes Packers Rookie for What He Did in Heated Loss to Lions

The Green Bay Packers’ Week 7 loss to the division rival Detroit Lions certainly stung, but it’s a little extra bitter now for rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse.

The NFL fined Cisse $9,459 for taunting in the Packers’ 20-17 loss at Ford Field, according to the league’s weekly accountability report. The infraction happened with 7:08 left in the first quarter.

Cisse was the only Packers player fined for an on-field infraction from the game.

On the other side, however, Lions safety Brian Branch was fined $23,882 for use of the helmet on a first-quarter hit on tight end Tucker Kraft — a play that didn’t draw a flag — while linebacker Derrick Barnes was docked $11,941 for a late hit in the fourth quarter.

That’s on top of the $25,000 fine Packers safety Xavier McKinney received for blasting the officials after the game.

Packers Keep Paying for Taunting Penalties

It’s the second straight week a Packers player has been fined for taunting.

Second-year wide receiver Matthew Golden was fined $11,941 after he was flagged for flexing following a big catch in the Packers’ 23-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 — a penalty that cost Green Bay 15 yards on its opening drive.

Meanwhile, no Lions players were fined for taunting in Week 7, despite a rowdy celebration after a Packers offsides penalty that had plenty of Green Bay fans scratching their heads.

Brandon Cisse Has Been a Bright Spot for Green Bay

The fine is an unfortunate footnote to what was otherwise a strong showing from Cisse, who had an interception wiped out by a questionable pass interference call against Amon-Ra St. Brown in the third quarter.

However, the rookie didn’t let it rattle him.

Four snaps later, with the Lions facing fourth-and-5 from the Packers’ 6-yard line, Jameson Williams leaped to snag a pass at the back of the end zone. Cisse shoved him out of bounds before he could get his feet inbounds, keeping Detroit off the scoreboard.

Cisse explained that he could have gone for the ball, but asked “why do all that when I can literally catch him in the air” and push him out instead?

The South Carolina alum, who the Packers took No. 52 overall in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, beat out veterans for a starting job in training camp and is tied for second on the team with six passes defensed.