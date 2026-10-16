NFL Releases Statement on Momentous Josh Jacobs Decision

On Friday it was reported that the NFL made the decision to take Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs off the Commissioner Exempt List’s this coming Monday after the Packers’ Week 6 bout against the Dallas Cowboys.

In light of said reports, the NFL has now released a statement on the major move, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

NFL Makes Statement on Josh Jacobs Being Removed Off List

“The National Football League today notified Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers that he will be removed from the Commissioner Exempt List on Oct. 19. He will be eligible to play in the Packers’ Week 7 game on Oct. 25 after missing six games.” The league wrote in a statement after the Jacobs news was reported, per Rapoport.

“The NFL initiated an investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy following Jacobs’ arrest in May. The league’s review remains ongoing and is not affected by this change to Jacobs’ roster status.” The statement continued. “Jacobs was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List on Aug. 30.”

Jacobs will be available to practice at Lambeau from Friday, but he is not able to attend or play in Week 6 until he is formally removed off the list on Monday 19th.

Will Josh Jacobs Be Available in Week 7?

The league could implement further sanctions on the former All-Pro back, particularly if the video from Jacobs’ garage is released, a move that both the 28-year old and the victim, ANM, have filed lawsuits to stop occurring.

But for now, it appears that the most likely course of action is that Jacobs suits up in Week 7 at the Detroit Lions.

If that does in fact happen, it will quite possibly spell the end of the MarShawn Lloyd experience, which was been tumultuous to put it kindly. Without Jacobs, the Packers have ranked dead last in rushing offense, averaging just 60.4 yards per game across the first five weeks of the season. This is down from 15th a year ago with the former Las Vegas Raider, where they averaged 118.7.