Former Packers Starting Safety Cut Loose by NFC North Rival

The Green Bay Packers have seen a former starting defensive back get cut loose by an NFC North rival.

Safety Anthony Johnson Jr., who made four starts for Green Bay during his rookie season in 2023, has reportedly been released from the Chicago Bears‘ practice squad.

The action surfaced Saturday, Oct. 31, as Chicago gets ready for its Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

Johnson, a former seventh-round draft pick, joined the Bears earlier this year after previous stints with the Packers and New York Giants.

Nonetheless, the 26-year-old will brave an uncertain chapter since he failed to secure a lasting role with Green Bay’s division rival.

Former Packers Safety Anthony Johnson Jr. Released by Bears

Chicago has reportedly parted ways with Johnson after keeping him in the organization for much of the 2026 season.

NFL Trade Rumors’ Nate Bouda included the transaction Saturday, Oct. 31, identifying Johnson as one of the Bears’ latest roster departures.

The move comes less than two months after Chicago brought the former Packers defender back following its initial roster reductions.

Johnson originally signed with the Bears in May, getting a chance to compete for a position in their defensive backfield before the regular season.

Even though he recorded seven tackles across three preseason appearances, Chicago released him during its final roster cuts on Aug. 30.

The organization subsequently re-signed Johnson to its practice squad on Sept. 9, keeping him available as a potential depth option.

The defensive back, though, encountered a hitch when the Bears placed him on the practice squad/injured list Sept. 18.

The most recent reported release ends that stint with Chicago, leaving Johnson looking for work in the wake of a laborious stretch trying to reestablish himself in the NFL.

Anthony Johnson Jr. Started 4 Games for Packers Before 2024 Release

The Packers originally selected Johnson with the No. 242 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft following his college career at Iowa State.

The 6-foot, 205-pound defender managed to gain legitimate playing time during his rookie campaign, appearing in 12 regular-season games and making four starts.

According to Green Bay’s official 2023 season review, Johnson recorded 23 tackles, three passes defended and one interception while providing depth in the secondary.

His most memorable contribution came during the Packers’ 20-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2023.

Johnson made his first career start in that contest and intercepted quarterback Brett Rypien when cornerback Jaire Alexander deflected a pass intended for Cooper Kupp.

The performance made him the first Packers defender to register an interception in his first NFL start since Casey Hayward accomplished the feat in 2012.

Johnson’s future with the organization was dwindling after Green Bay significantly revamped its safety group the following offseason.

The Packers signed Xavier McKinney in free agency before selecting Javon Bullard and Evan Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Unsurprisingly, Green Bay released Johnson on Aug. 27, 2024.

The Giants then claimed the defensive back off waivers. Johnson appeared in nine games for New York during the 2024 season, mostly on special teams.

An injury then sidelined him for the entire 2025 campaign before the Giants released him in March 2026.