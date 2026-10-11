Packers vs. Bears Today: How to Watch, Odds and Prediction

The Green Bay Packers get another shot at the Chicago Bears on Sunday, this time with a more riding on the outcome than a normal Week 5 game.

Chicago heads into Lambeau Field at 3-1 and has won three of the last four meetings, including a 31-27 wild-card comeback last January. Green Bay is 2-2 and already 0-1 inside the NFC North, making this an prominent contest to stop the Bears from creating separation.

The matchup also looks different than it did a week ago. Tyson Bagent is slated to start for Chicago while Caleb Williams continues working back from a hamstring injury, and Bears leading rusher Kyle Monangai has been ruled out with a toe injury.

How to Watch Packers vs. Bears, Latest Odds

The game kicks off Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT at Lambeau Field and will air on FOX. The NFL moved the game out of its originally scheduled late-afternoon window while keeping it on FOX. Kenny Albert will handle play-by-play alongside Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.

Out-of-market viewers can also find the game through NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, via the Packers’ official viewing guide.

FanDuel’s latest Week 5 odds list Chicago as a 1.5-point road favorite at -110. The Bears are -122 on the moneyline, Green Bay is +104 and the over/under sits at 46.5 points.

Prediction markets see Bears-Packers as essentially a toss-up with a slight lean toward Chicago.

Kalshi’s Bears-Packers market has the Bears at 53% to win and the Packers at 47%, with Chicago winning by more than 1.5 points priced at 49%, as of 12:27 a.m. ET on Oct 11 (Sunday). The market is nearly split on the total, with Over 46.5 at 50%.

Polymarket shows the same view. Chicago is trading at 53% to win compared with 48% for Green Bay. The Packers +1.5 contract is at 51 cents, while Under 46.5 is at 51 cents, suggesting traders expect a tight NFC North game with a slight lean toward the under.

Green Bay, however, could have something if Bagent starts as expected. Bagent completed 25 of 34 passes for 268 yards in last week’s win over the Jets, but Sunday brings his first trip into Lambeau as the featured quarterback in this rivalry.

Packers Prediction: Green Bay Finds Enough at Home

The Packers go forward without Josh Jacobs, who is on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. And Chris Brooks fell to injured reserve Saturday with an ankle injury, putting even more responsibility on Green Bay’s passing game.

Chicago has a similar concern since Monangai, its leading rusher with 324 yards, won’t play. This situation may be helpful for a Packers defense trying to force Bagent into obvious passing situations rather than allowing the Bears to control the afternoon on the ground.

Jordan Love should have opportunities if Green Bay keeps the down-and-distance manageable. Chicago’s defense has been stingy on the scoreboard, but the Packers are at home and have the better starting quarterback.

The potential red flag is Green Bay’s offensive line. Aaron Banks and Jacob Monk are doubtful, while Jager Burton is questionable. And in general, the Packers’ rocky offensive line play meant adjusting personnel up front to figure out what works best

Still, Lambeau Field, Love and a Bears offense missing its starting quarterback and leading rusher are enough to take the home underdog in what should remain close into the fourth quarter.