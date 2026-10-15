Packers Face ‘Hair on Fire’ Cowboys Duo in Emotional Reunion

The Green Bay Packers will see a couple of players on the opposing sideline they know well.

Former Packers defensive standouts Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary are returning to Lambeau Field as members of the Dallas Cowboys, setting up an intriguing reunion for Week 6 on Sunday night.

Both players spent notable portions of their careers in Green Bay, with Clark becoming a three-time Pro Bowler and Gary emerging as one of the team’s most recognizable pass rushers.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expects the duo to have a bundle of motivation when they line up against their former teammates.

“I expect them to be playing with their hair on fire,” LaFleur said, per Ryan Wood of USA TODAY.

Clark, Gary Prepare for Emotional Packers Reunion

Clark’s history with the Packers stretches back to 2016, when Green Bay selected him in the first round of the NFL draft out of UCLA.

The defensive tackle developed into a cornerstone of the Packers’ defensive front, earning three Pro Bowl selections during his nine seasons with the organization.

His tenure ended in August 2025, when Green Bay sent Clark to Dallas as part of the blockbuster trade that brought Micah Parsons to the Packers.

Gary followed a different way out of town.

Green Bay traded the former Michigan standout to Dallas in March 2026 for a fourth-round selection in the 2027 NFL draft, ending his seven-year run with the franchise.

The two defenders spent six seasons together in Green Bay and now have an opportunity to face their former team on the same night.

Clark acknowledged the emotional significance of his return during an Oct. 14 interview.

“I was there nine years. That’s one of my homes,” Clark said. “I got drafted there at 20 years old, became a man there.”

Gary expressed similar appreciation for the organization and its supporters, though he emphasized that the Cowboys’ priorities are more important than the reunion.

“Being able to go back to a fanbase that started with me, watched me grow, watched me excel, do good things there, it’s going to be good,” Gary said.

Packers Face Former Teammates Amid Cowboys’ Defensive Struggles

LaFleur’s warning also lands at a crossroads in Gary’s career.

The 28-year-old has struggled to institute himself as a consistent difference-maker in Dallas, recording just one sack through his first five games of the 2026 season.

His performance has drawn criticism, particularly after the Cowboys’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky recently questioned the effort of Gary, Clark and fellow Dallas defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

“Their effort isn’t good enough,” Orlovsky said.

Gary has a shot to deliver a statement against the organization that traded him away, and Clark can remind Green Bay why he was such an vital piece of its defense for nearly a decade.

The Cowboys are also dealing with defensive concerns, including problems stopping opposing offenses often.

Clark acknowledged that Dallas must improve up front and specifically pointed toward Green Bay’s struggling rushing attack.

“They haven’t been running the ball well this year,” Clark said in his Wednesday media availability.

The matchup may serve multiple moments for LaFleur to capitalize on Dallas’ defensive shortcomings, even though the Packers will have to account for two players who are intimately familiar with the organization.

And with the reunion taking place under the lights at Lambeau Field, the emotions may run high. And LaFleur certainly expects Clark and Gary to bring their best effort.