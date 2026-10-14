Packers Face NFL’s Worst Run Defense Amid Jerry Jones Admission

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to face a defense whose owner admits the rebuilding process is taking longer than expected.

Jerry Jones submitted that assessment during an interview with Steve Doocy on FOX News Channel’s FOX & Friends, explaining that the Dallas Cowboys have changed their personnel, coaching staff and defensive schemes.

“We’re evolving, but it’s probably a little more time needed than I had anticipated when we made these changes this year,” Jones said.

The Packers burst into the matchup at 3-2. And the Cowboys are at 2-3 with a defense sitting near the bottom of the league.

Cowboys Rank 31st in Total Defense Ahead of Packers Matchup

Stats point to a clear-cut explanation for Jones’ concern.

Through Week 5, Dallas ranks 31st in total defense and last against the run, allowing 395.4 total yards and 168.4 rushing yards per game. The Cowboys are also tied for 25th in points allowed at 27.2 per game and rank 21st in passing yards allowed at 227 per game.

The most inviting opening for Green Bay is on the ground. Dallas has surrendered more rushing yards per game than any other team. So, its ability to hold up against the Packers’ blocking and rushing attack is a central issue Sunday.

Assuming Green Bay can establish the run, coach Matt LaFleur gains more freedom to choose when to attack through the air with Jordan Love. It would also put pressure on a defense trying to absorb changes in several areas.

There are worries past high accumulation of rushing yardage. Dallas has recorded just five sacks and remains the league’s only team without an interception.

Those figures suggest opportunities for Green Bay to sustain possessions. Nevertheless, protecting the ball and finishing drives will determine if the Packers turn a favorable statistical matchup into points.

Cowboys Turn to Former Packers Coordinator for Help

Dallas has begun making adjustments following a 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys’ next test comes in Green Bay.

The Cowboys added Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant this week. Pettine previously served as the Packers’ defensive coordinator, giving the hiring another connection to Sunday’s matchup.

Dallas is also moving defensive coordinator Christian Parker from the sideline to the coaches’ booth to call the defense.

The decisions show that the Cowboys are seeking fast answers as Jones acknowledges a slower transition than expected.

“We’ve changed out the personnel dramatically. We’ve changed out the coaching staff totally,” Jones told FOX News Channel’s FOX & Friends. “We’ve changed out the schemes involved.”

Adding experience to the staff and changing Parker’s vantage point may help. Whether those adjustments improve tackling, run fits and communication quickly enough is a question for Sunday.

The task is straightforward for Green Bay, and that’s making Dallas prove those changes have solved something.