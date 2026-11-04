Packers’ Recently Released RB Gets Cowboys Workout 2 Weeks Later

The Green Bay Packers‘ recently released running backs has attracted interest from a classic NFC franchise.

Rookie running back Damon Bankston, who was on Green Bay’s practice squad for portions of the 2026 season, worked out for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, Nov. 3, just a couple weeks after leaving the Packers.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported the development on X, identifying Bankston among three running backs examined by Dallas.

“#Cowboys worked out Damon Bankston, Jashaun Corbin, Blake Watson,” Wilson wrote.

The workout arrives after Green Bay released Bankston on Oct. 20 to make room for defensive tackle Mazi Smith, a former Cowboys first-round draft pick.

Bankston has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut, but his versatility as a runner, receiver and kick returner helped him get looks from multiple teams despite his undrafted status.

Packers Released Damon Bankston to Make Room for Former Cowboys First-Round Pick

Bankston initially joined the Packers’ practice squad on Sept. 9 after spending the offseason and training camp with the New York Giants.

The Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent in May before releasing him during their final roster cuts in August.

Green Bay had previously hosted Bankston on a pre-draft visit, making the organization aware of his skill set before adding him to its practice squad.

However, his first stint lasted only 20 days before the Packers released him on Sept. 29.

The team brought Bankston back on Oct. 6 amid disquiet about its running back depth chart.

His second opportunity was also short-lived.

Green Bay announced his release on Oct. 20, simultaneously putting Smith on its practice squad.

Smith, whom Dallas selected with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, had appeared in 43 games across stints with the Cowboys, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Bankston never received a promotion to Green Bay’s active roster during either stint, leaving him without a regular-season appearance entering November.

The Packers have since welcomed starting running back Josh Jacobs back to the lineup after he missed the first six games of the season.

Green Bay’s current running back depth chart also includes MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr.

Damon Bankston Offers Cowboys Explosive Potential After Packers Exit

Despite his lack of NFL regular-season experience, Bankston produced noteworthy numbers during his college career.

The 5-foot-10 running back went to Weber State prior to transferring to New Mexico for the 2025 campaign.

During his final college season, Bankston recorded 635 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 114 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt.

He also contributed 31 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns, demonstrating his ability to produce as a receiving option out of the backfield.

Across his entire college career, Bankston accumulated 2,959 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns, via Green Bay’s official player announcement.

His special teams production also stands out. Bankston recorded two kickoff return touchdowns in college and ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at New Mexico’s pro day.

That combination could make him a fascinating developmental piece for Dallas, with the Cowboys currently having Javonte Williams and Tyler Goodson listed at running back on their active roster. Malik Davis succumbed to a hip injury earlier this season.

Dallas also evaluated Corbin and Watson during Tuesday’s workouts, so Bankston may have some competition for a roster spot.

In the end, the Green Bay’s former practice squad player now has an occasion to solidify himself elsewhere, as the Packers get ready for their Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots.