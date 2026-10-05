Former Packers’ 2-Time All-Pro Joins Exclusive NFL Club in Rams Win

The milestones continue to stack up for one of the greatest receivers in Green Bay Packers history.

Former Packers star Davante Adams surpassed 13,000 career receiving yards during the Los Angeles Rams’ 24-20 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, October 4.

Adams had 12,991 yards before the bout commenced, putting him just nine shy of the milestone. He reached it with a 10-yard reception early in the game, per the Rams Wire.

The 33-year-old became just the 24th player in NFL history to reach 13,000 receiving yards.

It wasn’t Adams’ biggest statistical afternoon. He finished with four receptions for 32 yards on nine targets, according to NFL.com, bringing his career total to 13,023 receiving yards.

Adams Continues Climb Up NFL Record Book

Adams’ latest achievement puts him within distance of several other prominent names on the NFL’s career receiving list.

With 13,023 yards, Adams is 23 yards behind Jason Witten’s 13,046 and 66 behind former Seahawks legend Steve Largent’s 13,089.

His production early in the 2026 season proposes more movement is coming.

Adams had 18 receptions for 358 yards and two touchdowns through three games. That included a 195-yard, two-touchdown performance against the New York Giants in Week 2 and another 137 yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

After adding 32 yards in Philadelphia, Adams has 390 receiving yards through four games.

His quieter afternoon also came in a Rams victory. Los Angeles erased a pair of 10-point deficits to defeat Philadelphia, with Kyren Williams scoring twice in the fourth quarter, according to Reuters.

Adams has played for three franchises since leaving Green Bay. But his eight seasons with the Packers remain the foundation of his push toward the top of the NFL record book.

Adams Built Hall of Fame Reputation With Packers

Green Bay selected Adams in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. And Adams ended up finishing his Packers tenure with 669 receptions, 8,121 receiving yards and 73 touchdown catches.

When Green Bay traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2022, the Packers noted that Adams ranked second in franchise history in receptions and receiving touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards, according to Packers.com.

His final season in Green Bay was among his best.

Adams caught a franchise-record 123 passes for a franchise-record 1,553 yards in 2021. He became the first player in Packers history with three 100-catch seasons and earned first-team All-Pro honors for the second straight year.

He also caught 73 touchdowns during his time with Green Bay, trailing only Don Hutson among Packers receivers when he departed.

Four-plus seasons removed from his final game at Lambeau Field, Adams keeps adding to what he established there.

Crossing 13,000 yards is the latest landmark. And his start-of-year production for Los Angeles points to the former Packers star continuing his ascent.