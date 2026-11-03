Packers Bring in Former 3rd-Round Pick Among 5 Defensive Tryouts

The Green Bay Packers are exploring potential defensive reinforcements after bringing in five players for tryouts, including a former third-round NFL draft pick.

Green Bay hosted defensive ends Vincent Anthony Jr. and Seth Coleman, along with linebackers D.J. Johnson, Dasan McCullough and Reid Williford, on Monday, Nov. 2, according to the NFL’s official transaction wire.

Johnson is the most experienced of the group, having appeared in 31 NFL games since the Carolina Panthers selected him in the third round of the 2023 draft.

The workouts come as Green Bay evaluates its defensive depth amid injuries to several key players, including linebackers Edgerrin Cooper and Zaire Franklin.

Packers Host Former 3rd-Round Pick D.J. Johnson Among 5 Tryouts

D.J. Johnson headlines the five players Green Bay evaluated Monday, bringing three seasons of NFL experience to the workout.

The Panthers selected Johnson with the No. 80 overall pick in 2023 following his college career at Oregon.

The 6-foot-4 defender appeared in 31 games, including five starts, for Carolina between 2023 and 2025. He recorded 60 tackles, half a sack, two passes defended and one fumble recovery during that stretch.

Johnson spent time with the Washington Commanders, who released him from their practice squad earlier this season.

The other four players offer Green Bay additional developmental pieces.

Vincent Anthony Jr., an undrafted rookie from Duke, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2026 draft before joining the San Francisco 49ers‘ practice squad. He recorded 15 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss during his college career.

Seth Coleman, who played collegiately at Illinois, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2025. He has been with the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins but has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut.

Dasan McCullough signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie this offseason. The former Nebraska linebacker played 11 games in 2025, registering 21 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, via the Cornhuskers’ official website.

Reid Williford joined the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Charlotte. Baltimore released him with an injury settlement in August, leaving the linebacker available to head somewhere else.

Packers Evaluate Defensive Depth Amid Linebacker Injuries

Green Bay’s decision to look at multiple defensive players is in the midst of a challenging stretch for its linebacker rotation.

Cooper is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon, while Franklin has missed time with a hairline fracture in his shin.

Head coach Matt LaFleur indicated Monday that Franklin could return to practice ahead of Green Bay’s Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots.

LaFleur described Franklin as day to day, providing some optimism about the veteran’s availability.

In the meantime, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper have assumed expanded responsibilities in Green Bay’s defense.

The Packers are also awaiting the return of star edge rusher Micah Parsons, who is expected to resume practicing this week as he works back from a knee injury suffered last December.

According to Reuters, Parsons is targeting a return to game action against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25.

The combination of injuries and the quandary around the defensive rotation helps explain Green Bay’s interest in checking out more depth.