Packers Call Up Record-Setting Target Before Patriots Game

The Green Bay Packers have called up a tight end before Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Green Bay elevated Drake Dabney from its practice squad Saturday, Nov. 7. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction, according to the team’s official release.

The move gives the Packers depth with Josh Whyle out because of a concussion. Dabney, 24, made his NFL debut with Green Bay last December and now has a chance to return to the field.

Packers Elevate Drake Dabney With Josh Whyle Out

Green Bay described Dabney’s move as an elevation “from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday.”

The announcement did not detail his expected workload against New England. His addition gives the offense a tight end option while Whyle recovers.

Whyle was one of five players the Packers ruled out Friday. Edge rusher Micah Parsons, linebacker Zaire Franklin, center Sean Rhyan and guard/tackle Travis Glover will miss the game as well.

Those absences leave Green Bay short at several positions for its trip to Foxborough. The offensive line will play without Rhyan and Glover, while the receiving group will have Christian Watson available.

Watson broke a rib during the Packers’ 27-19 win over Carolina. He practiced in a limited capacity throughout the week but received no game designation Friday.

Dabney’s elevation addresses one of the confirmed absences before kickoff. Green Bay’s release announced no other roster transactions Saturday.

Drake Dabney Returns After Two Appearances Last Season

Dabney’s path to this opportunity began with the Tennessee Titans.

According to his Packers biography, he signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent in May 2025. He spent the first two weeks of that season on the Titans’ practice squad before his release.

Green Bay added him that November. He made his debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 27, then started against the Minnesota Vikings in the regular-season finale.

His first NFL reception came in that Minnesota game: a 3-yard completion from Clayton Tune.

The Packers brought Dabney back to the practice squad Aug. 31. They list him at 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds.

Before reaching the NFL, he spent four seasons at Baylor and one at TCU.

Across five college seasons, Dabney totaled 84 receptions for 1,066 yards and eight touchdowns. He made 37 starts in 53 appearances before signing his first professional contract.

His strongest receiving season came in 2023. Dabney caught 33 passes for 552 yards and five touchdowns, setting Baylor’s single-season receiving yardage record for a tight end.

He then started all 13 games at TCU in 2024 and caught 19 passes. His final college appearance produced 73 receiving yards in the New Mexico Bowl win over Louisiana.

Sunday surfaces a chance to add to a much shorter NFL record.