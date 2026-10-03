Packers Get Big Injury Break With Standout LB Before Buccaneers Game

The Green Bay Packers received a welcome answer on Edgerrin Cooper one day before facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cooper has cleared the concussion protocol and been removed from the injury report, the Packers announced Saturday.

The linebacker had been questionable with shoulder and concussion designations after leaving Green Bay’s Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Saturday’s update puts him on track to play Sunday, pending the team’s game-day inactive list.

Since this team is coming off a 35-14 loss, Cooper’s clearance restores some confidence at a moment when the Packers need a sharper performance.

Cooper Clears Final Hurdle After Falcons Exit

Cooper left the Falcons game to be evaluated for a concussion, adding a lingering thought to a night in which Green Bay allowed 498 yards.

He practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, then participated fully Friday. The Packers initially listed him as questionable before Saturday’s clearance settled his injury status.

Cooper has 21 tackles and two sacks through Green Bay’s first three games, according to the team’s statistics. He and Zaire Franklin are tied for second on the team in total tackles, behind safety Evan Williams.

The two linebackers have developed a partnership in Franklin’s first season with Green Bay.

Franklin handles the defense’s on-field communication, giving Cooper room to play aggressively. After their season opener, Franklin described the arrangement to Packers.com as a “tag team.”

Cooper showed the value of that freedom right off the bat. He recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit against Minnesota.

Green Bay’s defense had a tougher outing against Atlanta, particularly against the run, and getting Cooper back gives it another fast, disruptive player near the line of scrimmage.

Packers Face Rookie Quarterback With Thinner Defensive Front

Sunday’s opponent presents a challenge, but there are injuries abound.

Buccaneers starter Baker Mayfield has been ruled out with a right thumb injury, leaving undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to make his first NFL start.

Daniels has acknowledged that defenses may try to pressure and confuse him. He also has the mobility to escape when a play breaks down, making Cooper’s speed useful whether Green Bay sends him after the quarterback or asks him to contain a scramble.

That opportunity comes with a thinner defensive line.

Brinson injured his groin during Wednesday’s practice, and coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that he would miss a “significant amount of time.” Brinson has yet to play this season after a calf injury sidelined him in the preseason. Defensive lineman Anthony Campbell has also been ruled out Sunday with an ankle injury.

Green Bay still has options up front.

Karl Brooks, limited by an illness during the week, did not receive a game designation. The same is true of edge rusher Lukas Van Ness, who appeared on the injury report with a shoulder issue.

After the Falcons ran for big gains and controlled much of last week’s game, the Packers will be looking for their linebacker to help reinstate the defensive pace they showed earlier in the season.