NFL Insider Dishes Bad Injury News on Packers’ Edgerrin Cooper

Perhaps the worst-case scenario for Edgerrin Cooper is here.

Tests confirmed that the Green Bay Packers linebacker tore his Achilles during Green Bay’s 17-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 4, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Source: Tests confirmed that Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper tore his Achilles,” Schefter reported on October 5.

The confirmation delivers a crushing blow to a Packers defense that had watched Cooper emerge as one of its most productive players through the opening month of the season.

Cooper suffered the noncontact injury with 8:43 remaining in the third quarter against Tampa Bay. He went to the ground away from the play as Xavier McKinney sacked Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Green Bay’s medical staff attended to Cooper before he left the field on a cart and got ruled out with an Achilles injury.

Cooper Was Dominating Before Injury

The timing made the injury particularly painful for Green Bay.

Cooper was in the middle of arguably his best performance of the season. He had already accumulated a team-high nine tackles, one sack and an interception before going down, according to the Packers’ official game notes.

His interception late in the second quarter also directly contributed to points. Green Bay turned the takeaway into a 58-yard field goal to enter halftime with a 10-7 advantage.

Head coach Matt LaFleur feared the injury would end Cooper’s season.

“Not good,” LaFleur said after the victory when asked about Cooper’s condition. Asked whether he suspected a season-ending injury, LaFleur answered, “I would suspect, yes,” according to NBC Sports.

The October 5 test results remove any lingering hope that the injury was less severe.

Cooper finishes his third NFL season with 30 tackles, three sacks and one interception through four appearances, with the majority of his Week 4 production coming before his third-quarter exit.

His fast start followed two productive seasons after Green Bay selected him No. 45 overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. Cooper recorded 79 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception as a rookie before piling up 115 tackles in 2025, according to his Packers career statistics.

Packers Have Major Hole to Fill at Linebacker

Green Bay now has to replace one of the centerpieces of its defense as it tries to build off a victory that moved the team to 2-2.

Isaiah McDuffie stepped into Cooper’s role after the injury against Tampa Bay. The Packers also have veteran Zaire Franklin in the middle of the defense.

Packers.com noted that the entire defense had to adjust following Cooper’s departure. Tampa Bay scored a touchdown on its next possession, but Green Bay ultimately held the Buccaneers scoreless on their final two drives to preserve the three-point victory.

Quarterback Jordan Love made clear afterward how significant Cooper’s loss would be.

“Man, I’m sick,” Love said, via the Packers’ official website. “Pray for the best. Coop is such an impact player on our defense.”

The Packers now know exactly how serious the injury is. Cooper’s breakout 2026 campaign stalls after only four games, leaving Green Bay to find a way forward without one of the defense’s biggest difference-makers.