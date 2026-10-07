Packers’ 2-Time Pro Bowler Named Surprise Trade Candidate

The Green Bay Packers signed Javon Hargrave in March to give their defensive front a bolstered presence.

Four weeks into the season, his name has surfaced in a trade deadline discussion, as NFL insider Jason La Canfora listed Hargrave among potential trade candidates Tuesday, Oct. 6.

He noted that the Packers paid the two-time Pro Bowler $10 million up front, leaving an acquiring team with roughly $700,000 in remaining salary. That price, La Canfora reasoned, could help Green Bay seek a better return.

It’s an intriguing possibility, though the report didn’t say the Packers are shopping Hargrave or have discussed a deal. Green Bay also has a practical reason to keep him with its defensive tackle depth taking a hit.

Why Hargrave’s Name Entered the Trade Conversation

Hargrave arrived with a career that made him more than a short-term depth signing.

In announcing the move, the Packers noted his 49 career sacks and two Pro Bowl selections. He recorded a career-high 11 sacks with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, when current Green Bay defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon held the same job in Philadelphia.

That reunion was central to the signing.

Green Bay described Hargrave as an anchor for its redon defensive interior, with the veteran expected to work alongside Devonte Wyatt. The Packers are a team trying to get its defense resolved under Gannon, so trading that familiarity away would be a significant decision.

Hargrave’s opening month hasn’t been steady. A knee injury and concussion kept him out of the Week 2 win over the New York Jets, per a Packers injury update. He returned against the Atlanta Falcons and played in Sunday’s 17-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Through his first three appearances, Pro Football Focus credited Hargrave with four pressures in 92 defensive snaps.

That’s not a huge sample for judging what the 33-year-old can give Green Bay over a full season. But it also leaves room for other clubs to believe they could acquire a practical interior pass rusher at a modest remaining salary.

La Canfora raised the question of how much Hargrave has left after his most productive seasons. The Packers must answer whether a draft pick would be worth weakening a position they addressed specifically by signing him.

Packers’ Depth Makes a Deal Harder to Picture

The moment of speculation is awkward for Green Bay.

The Packers placed rookie defensive tackle Warren Brinson on injured reserve Saturday after he suffered a groin injury. Fellow defensive lineman Anthony Campbell was ruled out of the Tampa Bay game with an ankle injury.

Those absences leave fewer bodies available to absorb Hargrave’s snaps. Green Bay has young linemen, including Chris McClellan, but moving an experienced starter would put more responsibility on that group while Brinson is sidelined.

There’s also the cash spent by the Packers. La Canfora noted that paying Hargrave $10 million up front would make a trade difficult for Green Bay to stomach, even if his low residual salary appeals to another club.

The contract creates a marketable player for other teams but doesn’t hand the Packers quick financial incentive to move him.

Green Bay is 2-2 after holding on in Tampa. Its next game against the Chicago Bears offers Hargrave a chance to show why the Packers brought him in.

Assuming he begins disrupting the pocket more often, trade interest may rise. So may Green Bay’s incentive to keep him.