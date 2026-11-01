Packers’ DC Receives Head Coaching Prediction Amid Defensive Success

The Green Bay Packers could face a future without defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, whose success has sparked speculation about heading into the head coaching ranks once again.

Gannon has been identified as a potential head coaching candidate following a great start in Green Bay, just months after losing his previous job with the Arizona Cardinals.

Sports Illustrated‘s Jacob Westendorf raised the possibility in a Saturday, Oct. 31, assessment of the Packers’ biggest risers and fallers midway through the 2026 season.

The prediction comes after Gannon’s defense had another strong performance in Green Bay’s 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29.

And with the Packers sitting at 5-3, the former Cardinals head coach is beginning to attract recognition for his work with a unit that has overcome injuries.

Packers’ Jonathan Gannon Pegged for Another Head Coaching Opportunity

Westendorf identified Gannon as one of Green Bay’s biggest success stories through eight games, suggesting his performance could generate interest from teams seeking a new head coach.

In his Oct. 31 midseason stock report, Westendorf wrote on the coordinator’s aggressive defensive approach and ability to maximize production despite missing several important contributors.

“The potential bad news here is that if Gannon keeps this up, he may get another opportunity to be a head coach somewhere else,” Westendorf wrote.

The viewpoint exemplifies a remarkable turnaround for Gannon, who was fired by the Arizona Cardinals in January. He led that organization for three seasons.

His work in Green Bay has been grand given the absence of All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, who has yet to appear in a game this season while recovering from a torn ACL.

The Packers have also been without linebacker Edgerrin Cooper since he suffered a torn Achilles earlier in the campaign.

Nevertheless, Westendorf noted that Green Bay ranks fourth in defensive DVOA, third in yards allowed per play and fourth in passing yards allowed per play.

The defense’s latest performance against Carolina strengthened that judgment.

Gannon’s unit recorded six sacks of quarterback Bryce Young while forcing an interception and producing two critical fourth-down stops in the second half.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was particularly complimentary afterward, describing Gannon as a “savant” while discussing his defensive coordinator’s work.

“I just like the aggressive style,” LaFleur said following Thursday’s victory.

Jonathan Gannon Could Rebuild Head Coaching Reputation With Packers

Arizona hired Gannon in February 2023 subsequent to two seasons as defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, where he helped guide the franchise to Super Bowl LVII.

His Philadelphia defense recorded 70 sacks during the 2022 regular season to set a franchise record.

Gannon struggled to convert that success into victories with the Cardinals.

Arizona went 4-13 in his first season before improving to 8-9 in 2024. The organization regressed to 3-14 in 2025, prompting his dismissal on Jan. 5.

Gannon finished his Cardinals tenure with a 15-36 record and no playoff appearances.

The Packers officially hired him on Feb. 2, replacing Jeff Hafley after the latter departed to become head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

At the time, LaFleur felt strongly about Gannon’s previous experience running an NFL defense and overseeing an entire organization.

Currently, the 43-year-old is demonstrating why Green Bay was willing to bring him on board despite the disappointing exit from Arizona.

His forceful defensive approach has also earned support from players, including safety Xavier McKinney, who has commended Gannon’s willingness to incorporate thoughts from his defensive backs.

Now that Parsons could return to practice soon, the Packers will likely become even more dangerous defensively.

That prospect could further strengthen Gannon’s reputation around the league, and maybe teams start calling to entice a head-coaching comeback.