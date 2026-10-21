Packers DC Doesn’t Hold Back on Lions’ 3-Time Pro Bowler

The Green Bay Packers have much to worry about heading into their Week 7 showdown against the Detroit Lions, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon knows exactly how dangerous one particular weapon can be.

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been one of the NFL’s most explosive offensive players in 2026, so certainly a challenge is upon Green Bay as it prepares for Sunday’s divisional matchup at Ford Field.

During his Tuesday, Oct. 20, media availability, Gannon went on about Gibbs, lauding his speed, vision, strength and ability to make defenders miss.

“He’s faster than everybody,” Gannon said, according to the Packers’ official website. “He has elite vision, I would say. He can make any cut that you want.”

Gannon also noted Gibbs’ contact balance and ability to break tackles despite his relatively modest frame.

Gannon Talks Gibbs Before Heading to Detroit

Gannon didn’t just hit on Gibbs’ impressive speed, with the defensive coordinator also focusing on the 24-year-old’s versatility and ability to make plays in several different ways.

Gibbs, who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 202 pounds, has turned into a premier dual-threat running back in the league since Detroit selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Besides his speed and capability through contact, the Packers defensive coordinator also pointed to Gibbs’ receiving ability, explaining that defenders cannot afford to focus exclusively on stopping the run.

Gannon also praised Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, whom he previously worked with in Arizona, for his creativity and ability to maximize Detroit’s offensive personnel.

The Packers coordinator acknowledged that Petzing’s offense can punish defenses regardless of whether they take an aggressive or conservative approach.

So long as Gibbs serves as one of Detroit’s primary playmakers, Green Bay will need disciplined tackling and stable defensive pursuit to prevent explosive plays.

Packers Bear Aftermath of Gibbs’ Historic Performance

Gibbs heads into Sunday’s matchup following a dominant performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

The former Alabama standout rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries while adding five receptions for 56 yards in Detroit’s 45-21 victory.

That performance also helped Gibbs make NFL history, surpassing legendary Lions running back Barry Sanders for the most scrimmage touchdowns by an NFL player before turning 25, with 57.

Through five games this season, Gibbs has recorded 504 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 105 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. He has added another 243 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 27 receptions, per Detroit’s official statistics.

The Packers, on the other hand, are coming off an impressive defensive showing against the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay held Dallas to just 13 points in its Week 6 victory, limiting the Cowboys to 48 rushing yards while forcing two interceptions.

The rock-solid execution marked the third consecutive game in which Gannon’s defense surrendered fewer than 14 points, per Packers.com.

The legitimacy on Gannon’s side lands even as the Packers work through noteworthy injuries, including the continued absence of star pass rusher Micah Parsons and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately) for Green Bay, Detroit is exiting out of a bye week to have a presumably rested offense.

The Packers (4-2) visit the Lions (3-2) on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 4:25 p.m. ET.