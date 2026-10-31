Packers’ Josh Jacobs’ Attorneys Issue Strong Statement on New Abuse Allegations

The Green Bay Packers have seen another development involving star running back Josh Jacobs, whose attorneys have issued a statement addressing newly surfaced abuse allegations.

Jacobs’ legal representatives responded Saturday, Oct. 31, after police records revealed that three additional women had accused the three-time Pro Bowler of abusive behavior in incidents dating back several years.

The attorneys noted that prosecutors had reviewed the allegations before reaching a plea agreement with Jacobs in September, arguing that the investigation ended in only two misdemeanor charges.

Their response comes as the NFL continues examining Jacobs’ conduct, with the league confirming Saturday that it intends to review the newly publicized allegations.

The situation has attracted renewed attention shortly after Jacobs returned to action following a six-game absence to begin the 2026 season.

Josh Jacobs’ Attorneys Respond to New Abuse Allegations

Jacobs’ attorneys defended the handling of his legal case in a statement shared by The Athletic‘s Matt Schneidman on Saturday.

“The Brown County District Attorney’s office had these uncorroborated, old, and previously unreported allegations for months,” the statement reads. “They conducted their own exhaustive investigation, along with the police department, and the D.A. determined that only two misdemeanor charges were warranted.”

The attorneys also highlighted Jacobs’ plea agreement and his efforts to comply with its conditions.

“They then entered into a plea agreement with Josh Jacobs. Josh has repeatedly expressed his remorse and is honoring the terms of the agreement.”

The statement follows the release of previously undisclosed police records Friday, Oct. 30, by the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department.

Per an Associated Press report published by NFL.com, three women contacted investigators following Jacobs’ May arrest to describe separate incidents that allegedly occurred in 2021 and 2022.

The women accused Jacobs of various forms of physical abuse, including grabbing, pushing and threatening behavior.

Those allegations haven’t resulted in additional criminal charges, and Jacobs’ attorneys characterized them as uncorroborated in their latest statement.

Jacobs pleaded no contest Sept. 10 to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property stemming from a May 23 confrontation with his then-girlfriend.

He received a $1,000 fine plus court costs on the battery conviction. The criminal damage to property charge is subject to dismissal after 12 months if Jacobs satisfies the conditions of his deferred judgment agreement.

NFL Confirms Josh Jacobs Investigation Remains Open

Despite the conclusion of Jacobs’ criminal case, his situation with the NFL is unresolved.

The league confirmed Saturday that it would examine the extra allegations as part of its ongoing investigation into the veteran running back’s conduct.

“We will review these allegations as part of the investigation which has remained open,” the NFL said in a statement, via ProFootballTalk.

The development means Jacobs could still face additional discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, even though his criminal case culminated in a plea agreement.

The NFL originally placed Jacobs on the commissioner’s exempt list after prosecutors filed charges against him in August.

He missed Green Bay’s first six games before being reinstated earlier this month, allowing him to make his season debut against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 25.

Jacobs has since appeared in two games, most recently contributing two touchdowns during the Packers’ 27-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29.

According to NFL.com, the veteran recorded 39 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards in the victory.

But the newest allegations have introduced doubts about Jacobs’ status moving forward.

Green Bay has yet to announce any action against the running back, and the league hasn’t indicated when its review might conclude.

The Packers are scheduled to face the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 8, giving the organization time to assess anything that happens before its next game.