Packers’ Josh Jacobs Delivers Verdict on Bears’ Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers won’t have an easy road through an NFC North rival, especially with a big trade recently finalized.

But running back Josh Jacobs isn’t backing down.

Jacobs admitted that the Chicago Bears improved by acquiring All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, but quickly pointed to Green Bay’s own impending reinforcement.

The Packers are close to welcoming back superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons, who has yet to play this season while recovering from a major knee injury.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Nov. 4, Jacobs offered a confident response when asked about Chicago’s blockbuster addition.

“They got better, he’s a great player, but, yeah, you know man we getting a very special player back too, so we’ll see how it goes,” Jacobs said, according to Carson Fowler of WFRV Local 5 on X.

Josh Jacobs Points to Micah Parsons as Packers Prepare for Bears Rematch

Chicago made one of the NFL’s biggest moves ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, acquiring Simmons from the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 29.

The Bears surrendered their 2027 and 2028 first-round picks and a 2027 fourth-round selection, receiving Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick in return.

Simmons earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2025 after recording a career-high 11 sacks and 17 tackles for loss, leading all interior defensive linemen in both categories.

The 29-year-old made a rapid impression during Chicago’s 34-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Nov. 2.

Simmons recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup in his Bears debut, according to Chicago’s official website.

Chicago now enjoys a formidable force alongside veteran pass rusher Montez Sweat.

Nevertheless, Jacobs’ response speaks to how legitimate the comeback of Parsons is.

Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks across 14 appearances last season before suffering a torn ACL and meniscus injury against the Denver Broncos in December.

The former Dallas Cowboys superstar has missed Green Bay’s first eight games this season but is moving closer to making his highly anticipated return.

Green Bay defeated Chicago 31-7 in Week 5 without Parsons. The two teams are scheduled to meet again at Soldier Field on Friday, Dec. 25.

Packers Receive Major Micah Parsons Return Update

Jacobs’ remarks surfaced on the same day Parsons took a further step toward returning to game action.

Green Bay opened Parsons’ 21-day practice window Wednesday, permitting the four-time All-Pro to begin working his way back from the physically unable to perform list.

Parsons participated in individual drills, although he stopped short of guaranteeing a specific return date, per Acme Packing Company.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Packers are targeting their Nov. 25 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams for Parsons’ season debut.

Head coach Matt LaFleur also felt on Monday that Green Bay would likely use much of Parsons’ 21-day practice window before activating him.

“If I had a bet on it, it’s going to be more towards the longer end (of the 21 days) than the shorter end,” LaFleur said, via Packers.com.

The Packers have managed a 5-3 record without Parsons, winning four of their last five games.

His looming return would only help the franchise as it attempts to keep pace in the NFC North.

With Chicago climbing to 6-2 following its victory over Seattle, the battle for divisional positioning is intensifying.