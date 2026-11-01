Packers’ Josh Jacobs, Lawyers Issue Statement Amid Suspension Chatter

There has been a lot of chatter around the NFL regarding Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs and a potential suspension due to an ongoing legal matter stemming from the offseason.

However, the NFL hasn’t made an official decision, as Jacobs has since returned to the Packers and has made an impact on the offensive side of the ball through a handful of games played.

Recently, Josh Jacobs’ lawyers issued a statement regarding their client, and it’s certainly worth noting.

Josh Jacobs’ Lawyers Release Statement After Records Release

A big development in the whole Josh Jacobs legal matter was the recent release of records, which have indicated that Jacobs may have been involved in prior disputes.

CBSSports.com wrote (about the Jacobs dispute in May):

“Details of the incident were not immediately disclosed. In August, however, an incident report revealed Jacobs had a “physical struggle” with a woman at his residence. Later, in the garage, “Jacobs grabbed her and threw her to the ground and she struck her head, suffering an injury. Jacobs then took her phone from her while she was on the ground. [The woman] laid on the ground for a while and then struggled to walk back into the house,” according to the report.”

Since then, three other women have come forward with allegations that they also endured physical and verbal abuse by Jacobs.

David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence F. Duchac III (Jacobs’ lawyers) released the following statement about their client:

“Last week the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department released its case file to media. The file includes summaries of three telephone interviews describing events in 2021 and 2022. Josh Jacobs denies all three accounts and has a substantial body of tangible evidence to back up his assertions.”

“The police department’s released file contains only phone interviews, taken years after the fact, with no additional investigation, save for an acknowledgement that Josh did nothing wrong. Josh was not given an opportunity to present evidence to Hobart-Lawrence in response to the uncorroborated report, primarily because Hobart-Lawrence took no action related to the unsupported and stale allegations.”

“One of these three women made a claim to the NFL, which reviewed it and decided no action was warranted. Josh has kept evidence that supports his accounts and the NFL’s decision. Nothing in the released file indicates that any such evidence was used or even sought. Indeed, the police report did not even present any of this information.”

“Another woman made a claim in 2021, but only after Josh called the Las Vegas police to his home to report the woman for misconduct. A police report was written that day, which effectively undermined her claims. No further action was taken by any authority after she was removed from Josh’s home.”

“Josh denies any physical altercation with the third woman. She first contacted Josh and

asked to visit. She came to Las Vegas and stayed at his home. Another person was

present in the house during part of her stay. She stayed there overnight and left the

following evening — on her own, in a car she ordered herself. The receipt for that ride is

in the police file the department released, and it is consistent with Josh’s account of how

the visit ended, not hers.”

“Josh took responsibility for what happened in May. He entered into an agreement with

prosecutors for two misdemeanors, and he is meeting the court’s requirements.

The three accounts are old, are hearsay, and easily disproven, yet released to the

media by police without any investigation to determine whether they were accurate or

contradicted by evidence. Josh is answering them in detail because of the character

assassination that is occurring, unfairly threatening his career.”



Make of these statements what you will, but as the NFL continues to investigate, these important details could play a big factor in Jacobs potential suspension.

